Halloween may still be months away but one spooky trend is brewin’. So grab your broomsticks and your sunscreen. Summerween is proving spooky season isn’t just celebrated in October, it’s a state-of-mind.

The calendar says summer, but the vibes say Halloween. This is how SoFlo is celebrating Summerween.

First stop: Wicked Bread Co. in Plantation where the spirits are high and the sweets are to die for.

Eddie Diaz: “We are a spooky themed bakery and we celebrate Halloween, October forever. We specialize in cinnamon bread, we have traditional Cuban pastries, and then we have our coffees.”

The bakery is whipping up spooky sips, eerie eats and a menu that’s more treat than trick.

Eddie Diaz: “Our Silence of the Pecans, it’s caramelized pecans. It’s a big hit. We have some drinks. Our Banana Split-Personality, it’s a banana bread latte. Our premiere dessert, is our Grave Digger so it’s ice cream with Oreo crumbles and a hot delicious chocolate chip cookie on top, with a chocolate filled tomb stone.”

And at “G. Marie Boutique” in Cooper City, spellbinding style meets South Florida heat.

Deena Guvanie: “G. Marie is a place that all woman can come, feel comfortable, feel beautiful. Summerween is becoming so popular. I love it, it’s taking two of my favorite season and favorite holiday and combining it together, it’s just so fun for Florida, a little edgy.”

Think dark colors, light fabrics and looks that are drop-dead gorgeous.

“We’re putting some pieces together today, that incorporate some satin, some lace, some gingham. These really hit on the Summerween style. There’s plums, there’s black.”

And what’s Summerween without a good film and a few screams? We’re checking out “Rooftop Cinema Club” in South Beach.

Nick Samero: “It combines two of our most favorite things, which is spooky season as well as summertime and coming to experience that under the stars.”

From the skyline to the snacks, everything is set for a reel good scare.

Nick Samero: “Horror movies are always better when you’re with a group of people. It just makes it that much scarier and when you’re watching it outside. It just adds that extra oomph!”

FOR MORE INFO:

Wicked Bread Co.

1263 South Pine Island Road, Plantation, FL 33324

Website

G. Marie Boutique

9620 Stirling Road, Suite #112, Cooper City, FL 33024

Website

Rooftop Cinema Club South Beach

1212 Lincoln Road, 6th Floor, Miami Beach, FL 33139

Website



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