Even though it’s just July, Santa Claus is leaving the North Pole for Florida. St. Nick is hitting Las Olas this Saturday to host Christmas in July, and you better be on his good list so you can enjoy all the treats he has in store for you.

If you’re nice…

Will Ferrell (as Elf): “I just like to smile, smiling’s my favorite.”

Or if you’re naughty, make a note to Elf.

Will Ferrell (as Elf): “Santa’s coming.”

Christmas in July on Las Olas wants to get you in the Christmas spirit.

Jodi Tanner, vice president, Las Olas Association: “The Las Olas Association is putting on Christmas in July. We are putting on an event that can bring everyone to the boulevard and celebrate Christmas, celebrate July and celebrate everything beautiful that we have to offer on Las Olas.”

Here’s an offer Las Olas Yoga is hoping you won’t refuse.

Keely Hubbard: “For anyone who spends $50 here in our boutique, you’ll get a gift. We have a 12-class card that we’ll be offering for the cost of our 10-class card, and we’ll also be offering 10% off our six-month and our annual memberships.”

If you’ve never tried yoga before, don’t worry.

Keely Hubbard: “We have anyone from beginners to advanced students coming together. We have four styles of classes, amazing yoga instructors, everything that you need to just step in, take a break from your day-to-day life and promote health, well-being and mindfullness.”

But the best thing about being a part of Christmas in July for them is…

Keely Hubbard: “It just provides something different, something fun for our members who come in every day.”

B Square Burgers is in the spirit of giving with their slider and drink deals.

John Lunghi: “The food specials are gonna be our burger sliders, and for drinks, we’re gonna have different sangrias that you can choose from at discounted prices. Later on in the night, we’ll also have a DJ that starts at 9 o’clock.”

Santa Claus: “Ohhh, there’s mail!”

If you’re beat after hitting every event on the boulevard, book a room at the Riverside Hotel — just like Santa!

Carol Tracz, director of sales and marketing, Riverside Hotel: “Christmas in July at the Riverside Hotel is having Santa, cookies, cocktails, a bakeoff.”

Plus, there’s a 25% discount on all rooms. Huh, wonder if Santa had a hand in that.

Santa Claus: “Deco Drive in Florida, oh my God, beautiful. Ho, ho, ho, ho!”

If you miss Santa on Saturday, he will be back for the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade on Dec. 16.

FOR MORE INFO:

Christmas In July on Las Olas

Saturday, July 22, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

lasolasboulevard.com/event/christmas-in-july-on-las-olas

