You’ve got plenty of plans for the summer. Now, there’s even more to do. It’s all happening at the Miami Beach Bandshell. Get ready to groove on out.

If you’re looking for something to do this summer, the Rhythm Foundation has you covered with its Seaside Summer Events at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

Adam Ganuza: “Once the sun goes down, you can come over to the bandshell and enjoy some live music, theater, dance, and a number of other different types of programs.”

Programs that have an international flavor.

Adam Ganuza: “This summer, we’ve got a lot of music from Latin America.”

Other countries will be represented too.

Bermudian reggae artist Collie Budz will be hitting the stage and so will local musician songwriter, Dav Julca. The Latin Grammy winner says he can’t wait to perform.

Dav Julca: “Incredible magic happens here all the time so I’m just happy to be here and I’m bringing some friends over, we’re gonna jam.”

On the comedy side, Eric Andre will be tickling your funny bone. But the piece de resistance is…

Adam Ganuza: “For July Fourth, we have a roller disco party where we turn the venue into a roller rink. We’ll have deejays, with lights, we have skates for rent which are free for Miami Beach residents. The admission is free and it’s a ton and tons of fun.”

With so many things to choose from you’re encouraged to..

Adam Ganuza: “Come on down and travel the world without leaving your city and enjoy what we have going on here.”

