No surprise it’s really, really hot this time of year. Some days it feels like we live on the surface of the sun! That means, we have to find ways to stay cool in South Florida. Thankfully, there’s plenty to do, and you won’t think you stepped into an oven, Deco grabbed some shades and checked ’em out.

The heat is on, and cooling off is a must! Good thing that’s Tidal Cove at Turnberry’s specialty!

Jeffrey Mikus: “Tidal Cove is a water park for everyone to explore.”

Hang 10 at this oasis in Aventura!

Jeffrey Mikus: “You can go surfing on our Triple Flow Rider. You can enjoy one of our seven action-packed water slides. You have the lazy river.”

You’ll be too busy having a blast to notice the record-breaking temps.

Shani Maimoni: “The water is nice and refreshing. It’s a great way to cool off in the hot sun in Miami.”

Chill out at Basement at the Miami Beach EDITION.

Adler Revolus: “What makes Basement different is really, nowhere else on the beach has an ice skating rink.”

Sing it with me now, “ice, ice baby!”

Adler Revolus: “It’s a little smaller than a hockey rink, but it fits well over a dozen.”

With the lights and music, they’ve got SoBe vibes with some arctic air.

Romany Nightingale: “You are rarely going to get this in South Florida. I think it’s an amazing place to come. It’s one of the few places to come in South Florida to actively not sweat.”

In Allapattah, Superblue’s “Massless Clouds” exhibit will have you feeling like you’re flying high in the sky.

Shantelle Rodriguez: “You kind of enter a new world in the clouds, and you can interact with these foam-like sculptures.”

Suit up. You get protective gear, so you can go all in.

It’s immersive and good clean fun.

Alejandro Marquis: “I thought it was very unique. It was like a child’s dream to like play in the bathtub with the foams and bubbles.”

It’s art that’s meant to be like fluffy clouds. Think of this as a really refreshing cultural experience.

Shantelle Rodriguez: “Not only is it beautifully air conditioned, but between the water and the foam in the room, and the mist and the haze, all these elements create a cool environment.”

For More Info:

Tidal Cove Waterpark

19999 W Country Club Dr., Aventura, FL 33180

786-279-6152

tidalcovemiami.com

Basement Miami

2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, FL 33140

editionhotels.com

SuperBlue Miami

1101 NW 23rd St., Miami, FL 33127

superblue.com

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.