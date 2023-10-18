It was 1979 when Sugarhill Gang first uttered the words “I said a hip, hop, the hippie to the hippie to the hip hip hop-a you don’t stop the rock.”

And they haven’t stopped booging to the beat ever since. In fact, they’re playing at Gulfstream Park this Saturday.

Deco caught up with the crew to reminisce about the start of it all.

Can’t talk about hip-hop without “Rapper’s delight”.

Sugarhill Gang just celebrated the 40th anniversary of their hit song.

For member Master Gee, there was no way to know they started something by just saying the words “hip-hop.”

Master Gee: “When we created ‘rapper’s delight’ and at that point there were no categories for our music. And it was just still R&B groups. We thought the record was going to be good, yeah, the record was going to be successful but we had no idea it was going to launch a global phenomenon.”

But most importantly, it opened up the rap world.

BET recently celebrated 50 years of this iconic music and the guys were upfront and center.

Master Gee: “For us to be the first to go all over the world with it. For us to be the first on television. For us to break all these different grounds and just be Mike Hank and myself. For it to be what it was at that point to what it’s become, yes it’s quite mind-blowing. I’ve never realized in a million years that it will be anything to this level.”

The song is so recognizable, that celebs like Sandra Bullock can go word for word.

From TikTok to Jimmy Fallon, you will for sure move your feet.

But performing on stage is the beat that keeps on rhyming.

And for Hen Dog, being recruited to be part of the gang was a delight.

Hen Dog: “Started hanging out with them. Then, next thing I know, I was on stage with them. And it’s been an honor of mine to be performing with this guy and Wonder Mike and Big Bank Hank, rest his soul. It’s been a dream.”

First stop in their U.S. tour will be right here in the 305.

You can catch them at The Sports Kings Theater this saturday with DJ Sama.

Master Gee and Hen Dog: “We love being in miami. It’s a good place. Beautiful place. Palm trees and calm seas.”

You can grab your mic and sing along with Sugarhill Gang at 8 p.m. this saturday by buying tickets here.

FOR MORE INFO:

Gulfstream Park Casino

901 South Federal Highway

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

eventbrite.com



