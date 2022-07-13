If you’re going to the Sugar Factory, go for the gold, because the popular restaurant has a new real meal dripping with so much gold, you might be tempted to just wear it.

It’s a meal fit for any princess.

Cola Sweet: “So Sugar Factory is really known for our celebratory atmosphere as well as our exciting Instagramable food items.”

Servers (singing): “Happy birthday to you. Happy birthday, happy birthday, happy birthday to you.”

The Sugar Factory is revamping its menu, and one lucky girl tried the new treats first. Now that’s a birthday present.

Briana Bran: “I thought it was gonna be just a brunch and, you know, it came out to be better than I expected. Way better.”

And talk about going above and beyond expectations. Some of the new items include a 24-Karat Gold Burger. It looks almost too pretty to eat.

Cola Sweet: “The 24-Karat Gold Burger is an eight-ounce burger that’s topped with edible gold. It’s accompanied by a golden insane milkshake and gold edible signature fries.”

The Gold Burger is not only tasty; it’ll also look good on your Instagram feed.

Cola Sweet: “The 24-Karat Gold Burger is presented with a sparkler on a gold platter. It’s just a whole presentation, so it falls right in line with our exciting energy in the restaurant.”

The burger is definitely something to experience, so of course, it’ll cost you. The Gold Meal is $125, but you can’t put a price on happiness.

Briana Bran: “The 24-Karat Burger was really good. It was very good. The presentation was awesome.”

The Gold Burger is just the start. The new menu also has Funfetti Pancakes, with cream cheese icing, Lucky Charms marshmallows and cotton candy.

FOR MORE INFO:

Sugar Factory

19501 Biscayne Blvd

Aventura, FL 33180

305-384-6927

