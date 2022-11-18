The Sugar Factory wants to sweeten up your holiday. They’ve come up with some tasty drinks that are practically presents for your tastebuds!

The Sugar Factory wants to give you a lot of eye candy this holiday season.

Maria Bermudez: “Every year we come up with different drinks, different insane milkshakes that we have during Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years.”

The restaurant has gone all out this year with their specialty drinks.

Maria Bermudez: “It’s everything you want for Christmas.”

Some of the drinks this season look almost to pretty to taste But you’re gonna want to anyway!

Like the “Gobble gobble insane milkshake”.

Maria Bermudez: “It’s a chocolate frosted mug, it has mellowed pumpkins on the outside, it has sprinkles, red dusted sugar. Inside it’s a blend of vanilla ice cream with pumpkin pie, and on the top it’s whipped cream, pumpkin pie and a dark chocolate turkey.”

Alejandra Bazquez: “I was shocked with the amazing flavor, pumpkin is my favorite flavor. It’s so beautiful, tasty, it’s delicious.”

There’s “‘Tis the season” right in time for Christmas.

Maria Bermudez: “It’s a blend of vanilla and eggnog, which you know is delicious for the holidays. On the outside it’s a white chocolate frosted mug, we have green sugar and then we have the candy canes and the gum drops. On the top we have the whipped cream, the candy canes, the gumdrops and the gingerbread man.”

“The blue winter insane milkshake” is a white chocolate frosted mug, covered in sprinkles, marshmallows, and topped cotton candy.

Maria Bermudez: “The milkshakes they sell like crazy.”

And while the kids might really love it, who said they get to have all the fun?

You can try the “The mistletoe mule” — with or without alcohol.

Alejandra Bazquez: “I’m sure my friends are gonna love it too, I’m gonna tell them to come. They have to come and try all these new flavors.”

