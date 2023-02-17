Roping in the latest fashion trends is one of our favorite things to do. Yee haw! Tonight, wild horses couldn’t keep us away from telling you about “western core.” It’s modern style mixed with cowboy sensibility, and there’s a right way to wear it.

Saddle up! Tonight, we’re giving you tips on the trend.

Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” stars Kevin Costner and follows the violent world of the Dutton family, who control the largest ranch in the United States.

The show is so popular right now, it’s influencing the fashion world.

Katerina Kladis: “People love that show. They want to relate to it, so they’re like, ‘How can I elevate my style?’ And the easiest way to do it right now is with ‘western core.’ ‘Western core’ is cowboy-inspired clothing where you adapt it into your everyday lifestyle.”

Even the celebs are heading west. It’s all the rage with everyone from Beyoncé, Emily Ratajkowski, Harry Styles to Katy Perry.

Stylist Katerina Kladis from Sugar Sequin Vintage knows all about the trend and showed us how to wear it at the beautiful Elser Hotel in Miami.

Katerina Kladis: “Your shirt can have fringe detailing, so you instantly have that ‘western core’ style, and you could even wear a plain colored dress, add a ‘western core’ belt, and you’re instantly feminine western.”

Now, you don’t have to go full out like they do on the show. Remember, keep it simple. We live in Miami, after all.

Katerina Kladis: “You don’t have to add, like, boots, the hat or be in full ‘western core’ costume.”

But you can jazz up your outfit with some country western detailing, or bust out that denim on denim. A bolo tie or a funky necklace adds a pop of fun.

