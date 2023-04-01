No pants? No problem! It’s time to let your legs breathe with the “no pants” trend. Women are all ditching the trousers for a more freeing look and showing off their bare legs, so we checked out two SoFlo places where we can get on board with the bare leg looks.

It’s time to show a little leg with the “no pants” trend.

Stylist Dana Goldberg showed us how to nail the trend at Strings.

Dana Goldberg: “Women are walking around in body suits, even bathing suits, throwing on a sheer skirt or maybe a jacket over it, a T-shirt, high boots, anything that she feels very comfortable and free in.”

Celebrities are even ditching pants, too.

Dana Goldberg: “We love the Jenners in this look, the Kardashians, Paris Hilton.”

But, come on, we all know Queen Bey, Beyoncé, was the one to start this trend.

Dana Goldberg: “Beyoncé, to me, started this trend many, many years ago, feeling comfortable and feminine in her own way on stage.”

It doesn’t take much effort to put this look together.

Dana Goldberg: “Women can style this look, wearing a bodysuit and putting a sheer skirt over it, and it’s still considered the no pants look. They can put on a little boy short, tank top and a sneaker, or heel making it dressy casual, day-to-night.”

Anyone can rock the no pants trend, and owner of KC Collection, Keisha Chenelle, showed us how to style this look if you’re curvy.

Keisha Chenelle: “KC Collection is innovative, it’s funky, it’s fresh, it’s sexy, and it gives larger women a way to dress sexy.”

Singer and rapper Lizzo is a big fan of not wearing pants, even rocking the look in her music video for “About Damn Time.”

But “no pants” doesn’t mean you’ll be walking around in your undies.

Keisha Chenelle: “They might have boy shorts, or they have a shirt — a big shirt — that you can pair it with boots.”

For a girls’ night out, making a statement with your outfit is the way to go.

Keisha Chenelle: “An orange blazer and pair it with a bustier top, with nothing but the bustier top and my bottoms.”

But for more casual plans…

Keisha Chenelle: “I would wear a hooded T-shirt, then tights with boots or a pair of wedges. That way, it gives a comfortable feel instead of a night on the town.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Stringsmiamibeach.com

