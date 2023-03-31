In the famous words of Coco Chanel, a girl should be two things: who and what she wants. Here at Deco Drive, we’re all about female empowerment. Same for the ArtRepublic at the Arlo Wynwood. They’re showing digital works of art from trailblazing local and international female artists.

You’ve heard Beyoncé: girls run the world. At Style & Grace at the new Arlo Gallery in Wynwood, it’s all about girl power.

Jessica Santiago: “It’s a predominantly woman show, very, very strong and powerful women artists in it.

And the message?

Jessica Santiago: “For us, it’s really a story about the resilience, the strength, the fortitude that it takes to actually become self-actualized, so, for us, we really believe that once you’re self-actualized, you’re really standing in your own power.”

This exhibit of power is a 360-degree digital immersive experience.

Jessica Santiago: “What’s really unique is that we’re mixing and give all different dynamic artists the opportunity to show but actually make their work digital.”

Six artists are featured in Style & Grace.

Jessica Santiago: “It’s a group of predominantly local artists, some also from Africa and from New York, so some really cool dynamic artists — film, music, photographers, visual artists.”

Local photographer Jade Lilly’s work is all about liberating your womanhood.

Jade Lilly: “I am showing a few of my pieces that I’ve done over time celebrating women. One in particular, it is a mother and daughter series that I did where it’s a mother really owning her identity as a woman and not just a mother.”

For Jade, finding her vibe just grew organically.

Jade Lilly: “I started shooting for the record studios, and from there, people liked what I shot, and I was like, ‘Wow, I can actually create a voice with this without having to actually say anything.’ It just took off It was in Vogue and Times Square.”

And the rest is herstory.

Jade Lilly: “Now I’m happy that it’s grown to me creating safe spaces for women to feel liberated and just really be in your full essence without any judgments and then photos are a souvenir.”

You can check out the Style & Grace Exhibit at the Arlo Wynwood Gallery until May 13th. For more information, click here.

