In the mood for a little spur-of-the-moment fun? Or maybe you’re looking for the mane event? OK, we’ll cut to the chase, the 2023 Pegasus World Cup is back at Gulfstream Park. Giddy up.

These riders have their eyes on the prize at the Pegasus World Cup.

Claudia Spadaro: “Pegasus World Cup is one of the most important races in the world. The best horses from all over the world are here in Miami. The top three of each race gets invited to the Saudi Arabia World Cup, which is one of the richest races in the world.”

The event is next Saturday, and the winner gets bragging rights and $3 million. Cha-ching.

Model-turned-jockey Chantal Sutherland hopes to ride away with both.

Chantal Sutherland: “The whole world is looking at the Pegasus. It’s on the world stage. For sure I would love to win that race. Just to be in it is beyond exciting and an honor, and as a jockey in it to win it is a huge statement to your ability to ride as a rider.”

The races only last two minutes but the fun?

Claudia Spadaro: “It’s an all day event. You can come here in the morning, start with a brunch, drink champagne, take some pictures. You have the best horses and then on the other side you have the celebrities.”

Celebs like Pharrell and Snoop Dogg have hit up the races.

Snoop Dog: “Trying to look at some horse racing and add a little dimension to my life.”

So you’re gonna need to dress to impress at the annual thoroughbred horse race.

Neiman Marcus at Bal Harbour shops has just what you need.

They recently hosted their “Off to the Races” fashion show, so you can wear the perfect outfit.

Steven Kravit: “We’re going to see florals, we’re going to see fringe, we’re going to see feathers, gold embellishments, lots of mint green.”

Your look wouldn’t be complete without a fascinator, AKA a fancy hat.

Suzy Buckley Woodward: “A fascinator is cute, youthful, chic and brings the whole outfit together, so I would recommend a fun flower crown, maybe even hair jewelry like a tiara.”

Fashion and horse racing won’t be the only things happening at Pegasus.

There will be live performances too.

Claudia Spadaro: “This year we have Kygo, and I’m really excited about One Republic, so you can come, watch the races, have an amazing time and then at night party with us.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Saturday, January 28, 2023

Pegasusworldcup.com