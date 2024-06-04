From “Stranger Things” to this stranger sings!

Maya Hawke is using her downtime from acting to explore her musical side. Tonight she’s telling Deco about her new album and how Deco Drive inspired her to write it. Well, she didn’t really say that. But she should have.

Maya Hawke: “Now I know it’s me who’s missin’ out, but I was born with my foot in the door, and my mind in the gutter and my guts on the floor.”

That’s Maya Hawke, performing the song “Missing Out”.

Maya Hawke: “Missin’ out, missin’ out, missin’ out.”

The track comes from Hawke’s third album, “Chaos Angel,” released four years after her first.

Maya Hawke: “I have way more confidence than I used to have. But I also think the more you know, the more you know you don’t know, you know? Like, the more, the more I’ve learned about music, the more I’m like, wow, I don’t know anything about music because I’m, I know enough to know what I don’t know.”

Maya Hawke: “I imagine you, back in the cocoon, I know you miss your mommy, you can change your name.”

She describes the chorus of the song “Dark” as dating back to the early days of the pandemic.

Maya Hawke: “The song kind of generally is about working through complicated moments and complicated relationships with the hope that they will get better. You know, that it, that even in a dark time, the one thing, you know, when you’re feeling sad is that you will feel better someday.”

Maya Hawke: “You’re gonna get the hang of it, hang on, hang in there.”

Even when she thought the album was done, one more song emerged.

Maya Hawke: “As I was listening to the record, I got the sense that there was almost like a dark undercurrent on the album that wasn’t being fully explored. And I thought it needed one more song to kind of verbalize and actualize that dark current I felt.”

Maya Hawke: “What happened to you is not who you are, everyone knows who you are.”

