The 28th annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball is a combination of art, fashion, music and wishes. Every year tries to top the next, and it’s going down this Saturday.

Deco sat down with the brains of this creative night to hear all about it. Here’s an exclusive sneak peak with gala chair Shareef M. Malnik and actress and filmmaker Gabrielle Anwar.

Wish to see Sting in person? Wish granted.

He’s leaving his mark as the headliner for Intercontinental Miami’s Make-A-Wish Ball.

Shareef M. Malnik: “I’ve been asking Sting to perform for the last five years. Someone asked me this year, ‘Why do you keep asking him?’ I asked because one day he’s going to say yes, and he did say yes this year. We have two missions here. One is that we want to raise as much money as possible, but the most important mission is that people have such a great time they want to come back next year.”

And this year’s theme is…

Shareef M. Malnik: “Oculus is the theme. So, think James Bond, ‘Mission: Impossible,’ Tom Cruise and ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith.’ We have an Aston Martin SUV that’s going to be auctioned off in the ball.”

Gabrielle Anwar: “I get to kind of do one of those advertising bunnies or whatever they’re called. I get to lounge on the car.”

Shareef M. Malnik: “OK, that works.”

Gabrielle Anwar: “It’s helped in the years, I think. Or maybe not — maybe it’s hindered.”

Shareef M. Malnik: “Fortunately, you’re not in a bikini like in ‘Burn Notice.'”

Gabrielle Anwar: “Yeah.”

“Burn Notice” star and South Florida resident Gabrielle Anwar could be soaking in South Beach, but her hubby, chair of this mesmerizing ball, pulled her back into the spotlight as host for the 14th year in a row.

Gabrielle Anwar: “Every year has been memorable for many different reasons. My favorite part of the night is the Make-A-Wish child who gets to share how Make-A-Wish changed their entire perspective of their life.”

A black tie ball is not a ball without fashion on the red carpet.

Gabrielle Anwar: “There’s a lot of glam. There’s a lot of bling. There’s a lot of cleavage. Most of is not real. The dresses are beautiful. There’s a lot of couture.”

With 900 people partying at this posh fundraiser, every year has to be grandiose, even down to the food.

Glenn Sampert, general manager, InterContinental Miami: “We really transform the hotel, from the driveway, to our lobby, to the expanse mezzanine space, and of course, all of our ballrooms. It really is a conversion of InterContinental.”

FOR MORE INFO:

28th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023

Reception and Silent Auction – 6 p.m.

After-party – 11 p.m.-3 a.m.

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

makeawishball.com

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.