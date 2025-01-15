Sting. His music has had a place in our lives for almost five decades and that yoga body? Yes, please. Now the master musician is on a world tour playing his greatest hits along with some new material.

From leading the 70’s punky-pop trio, the Police, to becoming an international solo superstar in the 80’s and 90’s, and writing some of the most timeless tunes along the way, Sting has done all there is to do in the music business.

And he’s still finding the magic on his current world tour, “Sting 3.0.”.

Sting: “Just gratitude and joy. You know, I walk out there, and I don’t know how many people tonight—5,000? They all seem to be pleased to see me. You don’t want to give up that easily. At the end of the night they’re screaming for more so it’s a wonderful life.”

Sting’s been wanting to stand in the spotlight since he was a little boy in northern England and went by the name Gordon Sumner.

Sting: “I remember watching the queen come down and launch a ship, you know. I wanted to be in that car. At least to have a bigger life. You know, my dad used to take me down to the river, and he’d say, Look at those ships, lad. You should go to sea, see the world, and make something of yourself.”

Mission accomplished, Dad. Your boy’s performed with the biggest stars to ever hit the stage, like Billy Joel, Lady Gaga, and Rod Stewart.

Sting: “I have worked with some of the greatest musicians in the world. Last year, Dolly Parton for God’s sake.”

Worldwide fame has never swayed him from what he feels are the most important things in life.

Sting: “I want to do the best I can to make sure the world is a better place in terms of the environment, politically, and socially.”

Songwriting remains at the core of Sting’s love of music.

His latest number, “I wrote your name upon your heart,” proves he can still rock when he wants to.

Now, if that song goes on to become a classic, like some of his other hits, he won’t take that accomplishment lightly at all.

Sting: “It’s a lovely feeling that people know the lyrics you wrote.”

Sting says playing his music for grateful fans is something he loves to the max.

Sting: “I’m touring for the next two years. I’m grateful for that. I think gratitude is the abiding emotion in my life, so I love it.”

