Miami freestyle fans are springing into the beat and turning up the heat this June. Spring Love Music Festival is bringing Stevie B’s blasts from the past and giving us a tune-up. Deco sat down with the legendary artist to give us all the throwback flavors.

If this all sounds familiar, then you’re in for a treat, because Stevie B is back, baby! And he’s bringing freestyle back to the 305.

Stevie B: “Everybody had their own version of it. You know, West Coast has theirs, New York has theirs, but there’s nothing like South Florida freestyle dance, pop music — the Latino flavor, the sabores, the sabores Latina.”

That flavor will be all over The Spring Love Festival.

Felix Sama: “It’s like freestyle Woodstock, basically is what it is. We’ve got John Minnis, the original voice of Nice N’ Wild, Diamond Girl performing live, along with the Gucci Crew II. This collage of freestyle artists will never be put together in this ensemble ever again.”

Stevie promises it’s gonna be epic.

Stevie B: “Lining up with this was a frequency. It was a resonance. It was a time where things were special, and people miss it, and that’s what we’re bringing back with this festival.”

And guests at the June 21 party will get a new spin of the singer’s 1988 hit “Spring Love” … because DJ Felix Sama has added a few of his touches to the classic sound.

Felix Sama: “The 2025 remixes are out already. We’ve got versions in reggaeton, versions in hip-hop, we’ve got a whole bunch of different dance mixes that people are going to be able to groove and vibe off of.”

Stevie B: “I don’t really [expletive] like it at all, just to be honest. I’m just telling y’all off the record. I don’t really care for his [expletive], no. He holds a special place in my career from the past and, of course, he is really directing a lot of this right now in the present.”

The Spring Love Festival is going down June 21 at Dolphin Mall’s Vivo!

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Spring Love Music Festival

Vivo! Dolphin Mall

11401 NW 12th Street

Miami, FL, 33172

To buy tickets, click here.

