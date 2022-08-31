In “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” a flashy man of God loses his congregation because of bad behavior. Lucky his wife saves the day. If you’re craving a Bible thumping good time, say “Amen, sweet Baby Jesus. Power to the preacher.”

In “Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” Regina Hall and Sterling K. Brown are looking to revive their church after a scandal.

Sterling plays Pastor Lee-Curtis of the Southern Baptist megachurch in the mockumentary film.

Sterling K. Brown: “Somebody who’s grown up with organized religion, at some point in time, usually comes to this point. It’s like, all right, do I really believe this, or the things that don’t necessarily jive with my soul, and then if they don’t, then what do I do next?”

Regina stars as the first lady of the church and the pastor’s wife, Trinitie.

Regina Hall: “That feeling of being, of feeling trapped, but also not wanting to go anywhere because it’s, you know, it is both your haven and your hell. I think it both– it exists. And I think we, I think, we’ve all had moments of at least feeling like that.”

You don’t have to have grown up in a church like this to relate to the film.

Adamma Ebo: “I think a lot of women who have been married to a lot of men know what it’s like to feel like you are, you are holding the weight of this entire world.”

As for their comeback? Well…

“Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul” will be in theaters on Sept. 1.

