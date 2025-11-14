Something wicked this way comes! We know you can’t wait until the new movie hits theaters this month so we found a special event that’s sure to be a witchin’ good time.

Halloween may be over but with “Wicked: For Good” hitting theaters very soon, it’s still the season of the witches for fans!

And that calls for a spell-binding celebration!

Ariana Grande as Glinda: “Here’s the plan. I have no plan.”

Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba: “Well, I do.”

Ariana Grande as Glinda: “Oh, thank Oz.”

The plan is a wickedly fun brunch!

And The Social Club at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel in Miami Beach is totally in on it.

Victoria Palacio: “It’s a fun theatrical experience for guests to sip, sing and step into the Emerald City, all before the movie comes out Nov. 21.”

Ariana Grande as Glinda: “No! No way! I’m obsessed-ulated.”

Me too, Glinda!

Because this isn’t your basic brunch experience.

Victoria Palacio: “We’re gonna decorate the restaurant with all things wicked. They can expect themed food, drinks and some activities, such as friendship bracelets, because Glinda and Elphaba are best friends.”

We’re talking witch hats, tiaras, temporary tattoos and even magical photo ops for you and your besties.

And the menu is just as fun.

Victoria Palacio: “Our team has come up with a really whimsical menu inspired by the world of Oz. We have the ‘Wicked Witch Benny,’ which features a black sesame biscuit, poached eggs and green hollandaise and smoked salmon.”

That one comes topped with a parmesan cheese witch hat.

There’s also the Oz-dust ballroom toast with rose-shaped avocado and radish stars.

And for a sweet treat, take a bite out of the matcha pancakes with yummy whipped cream.

Victoria Palacio: “We wanted to keep it very vibrant and bright just because we know that, with the world of Oz, it’s all colorful.”

And speaking of colorful, check out these showstopping cocktails!

Victoria Palacio: “For the Glinda-inspired cocktail, we created the ‘Popular Potion.’ It’s bright pink and perfectly bubbly just like her.”

The pink drink is vodka-based.

And the bold, emerald Elphie drink is made with rum.

Victoria Palacio: “This is a perfect drink to get with a friend because pink goes good with green.”

Now that’s worth toasting too. Cheers!

The “Wicked” brunch at The Social Club is going down this Saturday.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

The Social Club at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel

1717 Collins Ave

Miami Beach, FL 33139

To book a reservation, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.