Forget Monday blues, instead try Monday booze. Inside a Miami Beach spot, they’re celebrating the start of the week by roaring back to the 1920’s. This Gatsby-style gem is embracing the era, down to the drinks and the vibes.

Combining the great Italian, Leonardo Da Vinci with crime bosses of the Prohibition Era and you get “Leonardo Miami”.

Igor Dze, owner of Leonardo: “I’m the boss here so I try to dress like the real boss.”

On Monday nights, the prohibition club inside this Miami Beach spot is in full “Gatsby” effect.

Igor Dze: “We specifically bring people back into time. So we have the [saxophone] and we have a singer that sings all the songs of the 1920’s all the way up to the 1950’s. The lighting, the decoration for that Monday night, the dress code of all the staff, we have the signature flask cocktail.”

Plus, specialty cocktails garnished in caviar.

Igor Dze: “We have the tables are named after iconic figures and cities like The Godfather, Tarantino. Leonardo is a concept that was inspired by the 1920’s era that brings together fine Italian cuisine.”

Fine dining with tableside service of their cheese wheel and branzino.

Don’t forget dessert.

Igor Dze: “And we have our amazing tiramisu. By bringing our amazing chef from Italy to Miami to give people the experience to eat great Italian food, at the same time to be able to enjoy themselves after dinner.”

And they have other days of the week covered too.

Igor Dze: “It doesn’t just stop with that, we have ladies night on Thursday. Friday and Saturday we do late night at Leonardo where the night transforms into a party scene. On Sundays we have the brunch.”

Sandy: “The food is amazing, I really love the pasta with truffle. I love the place, the decoration is amazing. It gives me a vibe of the Italian renaissance, we don’t really have a place like this in Miami.”

Reservations are recommended. For the full week rundown on this spot, click here.

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