Wanna start 2025 on the right foot? We know just the place to go. At the MySpa inside the InterContinental hotel in Downtown Miami. Two stress-busting massages will detoxify and energize. But one will even help you celebrate the new year.

Self-care is the new year’s resolution at the InterContinental Hotel in Downtown Miami.

Alex Miranda: “At this point in time, I think a lot of people are looking to take care of themselves, slow down. I feel like I’ve been exhausted since Thanksgiving!”

Carole Wilmot: “Life is stressful, right? If you’re a family, have children. Just commuting here to work in Miami every day is a battle. So take time for yourself to relax and come in here at my spa at the Intercontinental Hotel, we are here to take care of you.”

With two spine-tingling messages that’ll make you feel new year, new you, alright.

Alex Miranda: “I am not doing dry January, so I think you all have the perfect treatment for me which involves some champagne which I will never turn down.”

Caroline Wilmot: “This is a very unique treatment. It’s a champagne mud wrap.”

Alex Miranda: “Ugh, 2025 is off to a really good start here in the relaxation room before I have my champagne mud wrap.”

Caroline Wilmot: “You need to rid the body of those toxins. They’re weighing you down. So it incorporates the freeze-dried seaweed. “

Alex Miranda: “I feel like I’ve been swaddled, like a baby.”

Caroline Wilmot: “Champagne to toast and welcome you to my spa. But we’ll mix that champagne in with the luxurious foot or hand scrub. A dry body brushing treatment to stimulate the lymphatic system. And then at the end of the services you get to enjoy some more champagne.”

Alex Miranda: “Perfect. I was waiitng for another round.”

Alex Miranda: “You have a second treatment that you wanted to tell us about. This one sounds really interesting. Now I’ll be facing down. We are taking care of all of my body today.”

Caroline Wilmot: “One of your signature, unique services is the urban warrior. It will start off with dry body brushing, and stimulate the lymphatic system. But it’ll use herbal compresses, to really pummel away, work on the muslc etissue, the facia. Then it uses a massaging honey on the back, neck, and shoulders. That’s where a lot of people hold on to their pain. Ending with a scult massage, so again with that relaxation element.”

Alex Miranda: “And when people start tackling that tension, they can start being their better version of themselves.”

Caroline Wilmot: “If you’re in pain, a 50-minute massage becomes more than that. It’s really listening to the guests’ needs.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, so what should I know? I want to book both!”

Caroline Wilmot: “The champagne mud wrap. We have 50 and 80-minute selections starting at $195 and the urban warrior is an 80-minute experience only, and that is $300.”

Caroline Wilmot: “Alex, how are you feeling?”

Alex Miranda: “Like a new man! 2025 is the best year yet. Cheers! Where’s the pool?”

Caroline Wilmot: “Straight ahead.”

FOR MORE INFO:

MySpa

InterContinental Miami

100 Chopin Plaza

Miami, FL 33131

305-577-1000

icmiamihotel.com/myspa

