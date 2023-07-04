Natasha Leggero is back on planet Earth.

The comedian was one of two celebrity astronauts eliminated from “Stars on Mars”.

She has nothing but good memories from her intergalactic journey. Although at first, it was kinda hard to say goodbye, roger that.

AI: “Natasha and Tom you are not mission critical and must leave the hab immediately.”

Natasha Leggero: “Hey, I wanna come back please”

Natasha Leggero had a blast being part of the “Stars on Mars” crew.

But as much as she would’ve liked to stay, she was ready to leave.

Natasha Leggero: “It was a really fun experience, it was physically too challenging for me I’m not really into you know going past my physical boundaries.”

Now don’t get her wrong.

She says she was glad for the experience.

Natasha Leggero: “Intellectually that’s kinda what initially got me excited about it I mean, I was just really in over my head.”

Natasha Leggero: “Can somebody let me out”

One part of the gig ‘Tasha definitely didn’t like was wearing her space suit.

Natasha Leggero: “Hate that suit, they should all be burned, it’s so heavy, there’s a backpack and it’s like sixty pounds, and I can’t breathe.”

The comedian didn’t initially want to sign on to “Stars” for personal reasons.

Natasha Leggero: “I was so afraid to take this job because it was potentially three weeks away from my family and basically after three days away from your family you kind of forget about them.”

Okay, she’s obviously kidding around.

But while being a celebnaut was hard on her body, going to the angry red planet was a gas.

Natasha Leggero: “I think it was really positive for me to get outside my comfort zone.”

The crew always had to be camera-ready, no matter how much they tried to make it feel like home.

Natasha Leggero: “You would be in the hab just getting your morning coffee or you forgot one thing, and you came into the kitchen and all of a sudden there’d be this voice of god saying like “Natasha please put on your mic pack immediately”

Now that she’s a civilian, Natasha’s kicking back and watching the show just like the rest of us.

Natasha Leggero: “I’ve just been fascinated to watch the show, to see what it is?”

You can catch a new episode of Stars on Mars Monday at 8 p.m, right after Deco.

