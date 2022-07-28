Dungeons and Dragons, the biggest role-playing game ever, has a passionate fan base. Shireen and Lynn may not be part of it, but they are fans of Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant.

Now here’s Alex Miranda, who doesn’t play the game but says he’s into different dungeons and different dragons.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a whole lotta things — fantasy, action, adventure and comedy — but at San Diego Comic-Con, all we could think about was Chris Pine’s blonde bob … and the fact that Hugh Grant thinks people don’t know who he is.

“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”…

Chris Pine (as Elgin): “We didn’t mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known.”

…is hoping to steal the box office on March of next year.

Chris Pine (as Elgin): “We need courage, magic and you.”

But the star-studded cast, including…

Presenter: “Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sofia Willis, and to round it off, Hugh Grant!”

Took the adventure, based on the best-selling role-playing game of all time…

Chris Pine: “This is actually inside the game as if it were alive, so to speak, so the characters are living their own lives within the story.”

…to San Diego Comic-Con, which is something new for Hugh.

Presenter: “Believe it or not, this is Hugh Grant’s Comic-Con.”

Hugh Grant: “I thought they wouldn’t know who I was, so I thought there would be sepulchral silence. We did try to come with “Sense and Sensibility,” but we were turned away.”

Hugh Grant (as Edward Ferrars): “My heart is, and always will be, yours.”

Gets me every time.

Presenter: “What class do you think you’d be if you were sucked into Dungeons and Dragons?”

Hugh Grant: “The highest class.”

Hugh is always first class, and speaking of snacks, when you see this movie in theaters, you’ll get a whole lot more just a bag of Twizzlers.

Regé-Jean Pierre: “There is camaraderie, there is imagination, there’s friendship. There’s a lot of humor.”

On and off screen.

Regé-Jean Pierre: “Literally just the best time you could possibly imagine in this job. I spend time training and slaying dragons, you know what I mean?”

Totally. And Dungeons fans aren’t going to be happy with just anything.

Sofia Willis: “All these amazing people who love D&D and just complete fans of the game, loving our film, that’s what we’re hoping for.”

And Comic-Con Dungeon fans…

Michelle Rodriguez: “Well, you definitely have to believe in it to bring it here.”

…are the most discerning.

Michelle Rodriguez: “Bro, a lot of them were sitting there in the audience like – and I was like intimidated. I was like, ‘Uh-oh.'”

Bro, now I’m scared.

Michelle Rodriguez: “Then we got the cheers, we got the love, and it felt good.”

But, honestly, who wouldn’t cheer after this?

[Michelle Rodriguez flips over.]

Audience members: “Whoa!”

After all…

Chris Pine: “Given what’s going on in the world, it’s nice to come out with something that’s fun and makes people smile.”

You’ve got some time for this one. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” hits theaters on March 3, 2023.

