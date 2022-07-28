Dungeons and Dragons, the biggest role-playing game ever, has a passionate fan base. Shireen and Lynn may not be part of it, but they are fans of Chris Pine, Regé-Jean Page and Hugh Grant.
Now here’s Alex Miranda, who doesn’t play the game but says he’s into different dungeons and different dragons.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a whole lotta things — fantasy, action, adventure and comedy — but at San Diego Comic-Con, all we could think about was Chris Pine’s blonde bob … and the fact that Hugh Grant thinks people don’t know who he is.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”…
Chris Pine (as Elgin): “We didn’t mean to unleash the greatest evil the world has ever known.”
…is hoping to steal the box office on March of next year.
Chris Pine (as Elgin): “We need courage, magic and you.”
But the star-studded cast, including…
Presenter: “Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Sofia Willis, and to round it off, Hugh Grant!”
Took the adventure, based on the best-selling role-playing game of all time…
Chris Pine: “This is actually inside the game as if it were alive, so to speak, so the characters are living their own lives within the story.”
…to San Diego Comic-Con, which is something new for Hugh.
Presenter: “Believe it or not, this is Hugh Grant’s Comic-Con.”
Hugh Grant: “I thought they wouldn’t know who I was, so I thought there would be sepulchral silence. We did try to come with “Sense and Sensibility,” but we were turned away.”
Hugh Grant (as Edward Ferrars): “My heart is, and always will be, yours.”
Gets me every time.
Presenter: “What class do you think you’d be if you were sucked into Dungeons and Dragons?”
Hugh Grant: “The highest class.”
Hugh is always first class, and speaking of snacks, when you see this movie in theaters, you’ll get a whole lot more just a bag of Twizzlers.
Regé-Jean Pierre: “There is camaraderie, there is imagination, there’s friendship. There’s a lot of humor.”
On and off screen.
Regé-Jean Pierre: “Literally just the best time you could possibly imagine in this job. I spend time training and slaying dragons, you know what I mean?”
Totally. And Dungeons fans aren’t going to be happy with just anything.
Sofia Willis: “All these amazing people who love D&D and just complete fans of the game, loving our film, that’s what we’re hoping for.”
And Comic-Con Dungeon fans…
Michelle Rodriguez: “Well, you definitely have to believe in it to bring it here.”
…are the most discerning.
Michelle Rodriguez: “Bro, a lot of them were sitting there in the audience like – and I was like intimidated. I was like, ‘Uh-oh.'”
Bro, now I’m scared.
Michelle Rodriguez: “Then we got the cheers, we got the love, and it felt good.”
But, honestly, who wouldn’t cheer after this?
[Michelle Rodriguez flips over.]
Audience members: “Whoa!”
After all…
Chris Pine: “Given what’s going on in the world, it’s nice to come out with something that’s fun and makes people smile.”
You’ve got some time for this one. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” hits theaters on March 3, 2023.
