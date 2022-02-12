Who doesn’t love a good romance movie? Just in time for the weekend, Tubi is streaming a brand-new movie that’s all about love! Deco went one on one with the stars to get the scoop on the flick, and since we had their attention, we got some dating advice, too.

Camilla Belle (as Carina): “As a romance columnist, having my handsome boyfriend by my side is a bonus.”

Love is in the air in Tubi’s new movie, “10 Truths About Love.”

Character in “10 Truths About Love”: “You’re like a genius of the human heart.”

Camilla Belle is Carina, a very “Type A” writer for a relationship column. After years of dating, she thinks her boyfriend’s going to pop the question.

Instead, this happens…

Karn Kalra (as Tom): “I think we should break up.”

Camilla Belle (as Carina): “What? You were supposed to propose to me tonight. This isn’t how it’s supposed to go.”

Camilla Belle: “Her world comes crashing down when her long-term boyfriend breaks up with her, and she has to come to terms with what reality of life is.”

A co-worker played by David Lafontaine offers to help Carina get her man back.

But the plan to rekindle an old romance leads to sparks for a new one … and proves opposites attract.

David Lafontaine: “He lives by his guts and kind of goes with the flow a little more. He’s a little bit lost when we meet him. He seems like he’s got it all together, but he’s definitely a little bit lost.”

On screen, the two romance writers are dating gurus. Looks like some of this gig rubbed off, ’cause they gave Deco ideas for a perfect date.

David Lafontaine: “I always think going to a baseball game is a good one. You have lots of time to catch up, and there’s lots to see and lots of people around. So that would be my number one, going to a baseball game.”

Camilla Belle: “Anything that’s just not a sit-down, formal meal, I think anything — going for a walk or going to see live music or going on a road trip — I mean, whatever it might be, I think any sort of adventure involved or any sort of activity is welcome and exciting “

“10 Truths About Love” is a rom-com. It’s also a guide to dating in 2022.

Take notes. Watching this one may teach you how to go from party of one to party of two.

Kristen Kurnik (as Daphne): “There’s love and romance.”

David Lafontaine (as Liam): “Huh?”

Kristen Kurnik (as Daphne): “I was saying there are my writers from the love and romance section.”

