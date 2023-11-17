The stars were out in L.A. last night, and I’m not just talking about the ones in the sky! The cast of “Trolls: Band Together” banded together for a night out on the town … and a first look at their new movie.

Anna Kendrick (as Queen Poppy, voice): “Come on, guys, it’s time!”

Time to hit the red carpet, that is! Or, in this case, the purple one.

No trolling here. The cast of “Trolls: Band Together” cleaned up real nice for a special screening of the film in L.A.

Anna Kendrick (as Queen Poppy, voice): “I can’t believe this is really happening!”

And with a title like that, it’s only fitting to have a little NSYNC reunion. After all, the guys have a new song in the movie.

NSYNC: “If you let me show the way, I’m so excited to see you excited.”

Joey Fatone: “It was cool. You know, we were asked to be a part of it again. The song fits together with the whole storyline and everything else. It was like, why not? It was meant to be.”

Chris Kirkpatrick: “This is just something that the five of us get to do and hang out again, and when we’re back together, it’s just like old times.”

The guys from NSYNC weren’t the only boy band-ers in the house.

AJ McLean: “We have generations that still love boy bands, and the fact that that’s kind of the epicenter of this film is just genius.”

Joey Fatone: “It’s a fun throwback to a lot of different songs. Obviously, you got Backstreet Boys stuff, you got NSYNC. Every kind of boy band you could think of is in there. Exactly, even New Kids.”

Now that we’ve covered the music, we’ve gotta talk about the voices.

Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Zooey Deschanel are back for their third stint in the “Trolls” franchise.

Zooey Deschanel: “It’s fun. It’s colorful. It’s the characters we all love.”

Christopher Mintz-Plasse: “I just want people to go see it, and I feel like now you’re gonna have the kids go see it, and you’re gonna have all the moms who are big NSYNC fans, they’re going to go see it now. And hopefully, we can make a fourth one.”

Eric André is a newcomer to the “Trolls” universe, and he’s feeling pretty animated about the whole thing.

Eric André: “I love doing cartoons. I love the ‘Trolls’ franchise. It’s like there’s a ton of stuff for kids, obviously, but there’s, like, secret jokes for adults in it, which is the best cartoons.”

Eric André (as John Dory, voice): “We still got it.”

Anna Kendrick (as Queen Poppy, voice): “Looks like your band days aren’t behind you. Rrrr.”

“Trolls: Band Together” is now playing in theaters.

