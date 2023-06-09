Two’s company, Three’s a crowd. At least that’s what they say … but that’s not really an issue when the crowd involves Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried. Deco is making small talk with the stars of “The Crowded Room.”

Thomas Sadoski (as Officer Matty Dunn): “On the ground! Get down on the ground! Brought in a kid last night, might be something that interests you.”

Amanda Seyfried (as Rya Goodwin): “Danny, you don’t really seem like a dangerous person.”

Tom Holland is in big trouble in Apple TV Plus’ new series “The Crowded Room.”

Lior Raz (as Yitzak): “What did you do?

Christopher Abbott (as Stan Camisa): “This wasn’t a random shooting. He’s hiding something.”

Amanda Seyfried (as Rya Goodwin): “What happened in that house?”

Tom plays Danny, a troubled young man who’s arrested and accused of a shocking shooting. Sounds intense.

Tom Holland: “It really is nothing short of the acting challenge of a lifetime for me. I think I will struggle to find something that’s going to stretch me just as much as playing Danny has.”

Tom’s co-star, Emmy Rossum, agrees.

Emmy Rossum: “It was very challenging. It brings up a lot about what it means to be an imperfect person, what it means to sometimes have the best of intentions, but because of our own limitations, we can fail and hurt the people that we love the most.”

Amanda Seyfried is also along for the ride.

Amanda Seyfried (as Rya Goodwin): “Danny, I’m trying to help you.”

Tom Holland (as Danny Sullivan): “I didn’t shoot anybody.”

Christopher Abbott (as Stan Camisa): “His best interest is to plead guilty.”

And her character, Rya, may be Danny’s only hope.

Amanda Seyfried: “She’s a way into Danny’s psyche. She’s trying to save his life. We don’t look inward enough and don’t have enough compassion for ourselves. And how are we supposed to feel that way about other people and give them the space to be who they are?”

Amanda Seyfried (as Rya Goodwin): “If I’m right, Danny may be innocent.”

Amanda Seyfried (as Rya Goodwin, speaking to Danny): “What are you not telling me? What are you not telling yourself?”

Tom wasn’t kidding when he said it was a challenging role. Tom says he’s taking a year-long break from the biz.

You can watch “The Crowded Room” on Apple TV Plus starting Friday.

