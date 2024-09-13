Sisterly love comes in all shapes and flavors. And fried chicken is the new flavor of Hallmark’s “The Chicken Sisters.”

The cool cast sat down with Deco to give us the exclusive, chicken coop, I mean scoop. And it’s a juicy one.

Schuyler Fisk (as Amanda Moore-Hillier): “Kitchen clash is coming to Merinac.”

James Kot (as Frank Hillier Jr.): “They’re coming here?”

Schuyler Fisk (as Amanda Moore-Hillier): “Yeah!”

James Kot (as Frank Hillier Jr.): “Holy…!”

Two rival fried chicken spots are heating up a small Southern town in Hallmark’s “The Chicken Sisters.”

Schuyler Fisk (as Amanda Moore-Hillier): “This could be huge for us. And Mimi’s.”

Lea Thompson (as Nancy Hillier): “Oh, heck, why not?”

This isn’t your typical Hallmark wholesome story, either. It has some spicy family drama cooking.

Wendie Malick: “It’s a little edgy for Hallmark. I think that’s what made it so appetizing for us, because it’s a chance to take what they do so well on Hallmark but lifted to another level, and we had so much fun doing it.”

All the fun was filmed in the twang country of…?

Genevieve Angelson: “Canada, the cozy southern town of the country of Canada is where we made it.”

Wendie Malick: “They just created this little Southern town for us.”

Lea Thompson: “And we had a wonderful supporting cast, because the whole town is part of the whole show. We all started talking like ‘this,’ and everyone on the crew started talking like ‘this.'”

Wendie Malick: “And we all got special names, special nicknames to each other. Lorlene.”

Lea Thompson: “Lorlene [laughs].”

Schuyler Fisk (as Amanda Moore-Hillier): “Family’s family, right?”

Lea Thompson (as Nancy Hillier): “Some family’s family. I don’t like the way that woman ices you out. It dills my darn pickle.”

One sister stirs up drama by going to work for the opposite team.

Wendie Malick: “My character is a hoarder, and I actually spawned this young woman, who becomes this, like, maniac about having everything in its place. These two play my daughters, who left me, for obvious reasons, when you watch the show.”

Lea Thompson: “It’s a delicious atmosphere for a drama, romance and comedy.”

Well, at least they can agree on a good reality show.

Genevieve Angelson: “I have to say, I have always been an enormous fan of ’90 Day Fiancé.’ I think it’s some of the most…”

Schuyler Fisk: “It’s good.”

Genevieve Angelson: “It’s incredible television. It really brings up everything.”

Schuyler Fisk: “I like design shows, ‘Grand Designs.'”

Genevieve Angelson: “You should play Mae Moore on the show [laughs].”

Schuyler Fisk (as Amanda Moore-Hillier): “Is that a push-up bra?”

Lea Thompson (as Nancy Hillier): “Maybe. I’m a single vibrant woman, you know.”

“The Chicken Sisters” is now streaming on Hallmark+.

