‘The Brutalist’ was a big winner at the Golden Globes last night. But what’s all the fuss about? Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones star in this immigrant story about an architect who achieved the American Dream.

Architecture fans watching right now, gather ’round!

Because The Brutalist is right up your alley!

Adrien Brody: “It’s so engrossing and it moves and feels so full of life. It’s really from another time.”

Like 1947, when a visionary architect escapes post-war Europe and arrives in America, to rebuild his life, career, and marriage. Just good, oldfashioned masterclass acting in this beautiful immigrant story.

Adrien Brody: “Understand what a theatrical experience is without a bunch of effects.”

Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones star as husband and wife László and Erzsébet Tóth.

Felicity Jones: “Just from reading the script, you knew just how ambitious it was. Even at the level of looking at the pages, that it had these amazing, historical images that were connected to the story.”

Settling in Pennsylvania, a wealthy and prominent, but mysterious industrialist recognizes László’s talent, and changes the couple’s lives forever, offering their family the American Dream by commissioning Laz to design a grand modernist monument.

Felicity Jones: “The characters were just brilliantly formed and beautifully written and complex and intricate.”

It’ll be the most ambitious project of his career, but one that will take them to both monumental heights and devastating lows.

Felicity Jones: “It’s quite a lot of trauma actually for everyone, all the characters.”

Adrien Brody: “We can see the complexities of the struggle for people coming to this great nation and the disconnect between all of their contributions and willingness to assimilate, and how they are not fully accepted as Americans.”

Adrien says this drama is amazing.

Adrien Brody: “Being in that darkened room and experiencing a journey like this, stepping into the past is amazing.”

And, that Felicity is also amazing!

Adrien Brody: “Felicity Jones is just an amazing actor and brought such humanity and strength.”

