(WSVN) - Laughing and screaming comes from deep emotions … or maybe your vibrating underwear. Whenever we’re riding good vibrations, our thoughts drift to Alex Miranda.

Being stranded in a cabin out in the sticks usually means something scary is about to happen. In the slasher comedy “The Blackening,” it’s dead on.

Dewayne Perkins (as Dewayne): “What kind of house is this? No. No, thank you.”

When it comes to the game of death, these seven friends have to pull it together.

Antoinette Robertson (as Lisa): “I will spare your lives if you sacrifice the person you deem the blackest.”

Grace Byers (as Allison): “The blackest?”

Sinqua Walls (as Nnandi): “Nobody should judge anybody in here, bro.”

Sinqua Walls: “This is a movie where you sat in the theater and heard people yell at the screen what they would do to stay alive, and in this movie, everything that people say they would do, we do.”

A twisted killer plays some pretty wicked mind games and forces them to make decisions that we can see coming.

Antoinette Robertson (as Lisa): “Don’t you dare.”

Melvin Gregg (as King): “Don’t say this dumb [expletive].”

Grace Byers (as Allison): “We have to split up.”

Grace Byers: “This has been our goal. The more honestly we respond to these circumstances, this is where the humor lies, especially for the Black community.”

For this dynamic cast, there was chemistry from the start.

Melvin Gregg: “We joke off-set, we joke on set, we joke during takes. Sometimes we’re too loud. They tell us to keep it down so the guys can set up this shot.”

Blackening: “Your time has run out. It’s time to die.”

Antoinette Robertson: “These are instances that we see in horror movies all the time, where the Black character gets killed. To see a movie like this that has so many different people of color — like, we’re all Black leads — it’s insane. I’ve never seen that before. Some of us make it, some of us don’t. You’ll have to watch to find out.”

Antoinette Robertson (as Lisa): “Why do Black women got to save everyone all the goddamn time!”

Get ready to be on the edge of your seats and laugh out loud at the same time. “The Blackening” hits theaters next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.