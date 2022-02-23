If you need a reason to watch “The Batman,” remember, Robert Pattinson is gonna be wearing leather for three whole hours. Oh, and there’s also a plot. The bat’s gotta solve a mystery to save Gotham City. Deco’s very own caped crusader, Alex Miranda, has the story.

From a vampire in the Twilight” series to a bat in “The Batman,” Robert Pattinson sure likes sucking blood, apparently, but he also loves kicking butt and fighting crime.

Gotham City’s knight in shining armor isn’t so shiny anymore.

In “The Batman,” Bruce Wayne gets a grungy new look … and about 99 problems. Including the Riddler, who leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues.

But when the evidence leads Batman back home, he has to stop this sadistic killer before these sick games become much more than just clever word play.

Riddle me this, Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz.

Alex Miranda: “What gets wetter the more it dries?”

Zoë Kravitz: “What gets wetter the more it dries?”

Robert Pattinson: “I mean, the only thing that’s coming to mind I can’t say on TV.”

Zoë Kravitz: “It’s very dirty. Yeah, I knew you were going to say that.”

Alex Miranda: “A towel!”

Robert Pattinson: “Ayy!”

Zoë Kravitz: “Aww, that’s cute.”

Robert and Zoë: “That’s good.”

Robert tells me this angsty Bruce makes total sense.

Robert Pattinson: “This seems more the kind of guy who would want to be Batman.”

He’s got a point.

Robert Pattinson: “You’re so familiar with Bruce Wayne who’s kind of this society playboy. To live three wildly different lives on a 24-hour basis, I mean, it’s kind of like way more sociopathic.”

The man behind the mask is more introspective, too.

Robert Pattinson: “He’s really trying to figure out his psychological state and what he’s trying to do with Batman, and who he is as Bruce as well.”

Zoë plays Selina Kyle, or … you guessed it.

Robert Pattinson (as Batman): “You got a lot of cats.”

Zoë Kravitz (as Selina Kyle): “I have got a thing about strays.”

Scratch that. This is really the Selina before she becomes Catwoman.

Zoë Kravitz: “It’s a very different tone. It’s not really this playful vixen, at least not yet.”

Speaking of which…

Alex Miranda: “Do you have a favorite Michelle Pfeiffer Catwoman moment?”

Zoë Kravitz: “I love when she walks into the apartment, and she goes…”

Michelle Pfeiffer (as Selina Kyle): “Honey, I’m home. Oh, I forgot. I’m not married.”

Robert Pattinson: “Ha!”

Zoë Kravitz: “That’s a great moment.”

OK, now back to the bad guy.

Paul Dano: “Batman is born of trauma from the death of his parents, and in this film, maybe so is the Riddler.”

Paul Dano plays one wicked wordsmith.

Paul Dano: “I think the reality and groundedness of it hopefully makes it more meaningful, or scary.”

Well, at least Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon has Batman’s back — or cape. Whatever.

Jeffrey Wright: “He represents in some ways the citizen who’s doing the best he can but is caught up in the middle of all of it.”

“The Batman” hits theaters next Friday, March 4.

