If you moved away, sometimes going back home can be a confusing experience, especially if you don’t remember your old address. It might make you question everything — or perhaps break up a marriage. Well, in a new movie starring Alison Brie, it just may.

For details, we turn to Alex Miranda, who we’re pretty sure hasn’t wrecked any homes.

Just my own, so we’re all good there.

In the new drama “Somebody I Used to Know,” a TV producer gets to know her ex — again. Problem is, he’s somebody’s current.

“Somebody I Used to Know.”

Gotye (singing): “Now you’re just somebody that I used to know.”

No, not that Gotye song. I’m talking about the new movie, a drama starring Alison Brie and directed by real-life husband Dave Franco.

Jay Ellis (as Sean): “What are you doing here?”

Alison Brie (as Ally): “You know, I’m just visiting my old haunts on the off chance I might run into an ex from 10 years ago.”

Workaholic TV producer Ally faces a major professional setback, which sends her running to the comforts of her hometown … and into a whirlwind evening with her first love Sean, a fixture there, played by not-so-similar Jay Ellis.

Jay Ellis: “I don’t know what it’s like to be in one place and to call a place home for so long and to have all these familiar spots and know everybody in town, so that is a fun thing for me to, like, explore.”

Where Ally starts to question everything.

Dave Franco: “Just like all these feelings of going home and reconnecting with your roots and kind of confronting who you used to be compared to who you are now and how you feel about all of that, it just kind of made its way into the story.”

Yeah, but at the cost of … um, I don’t know, the woman Sean is getting married to?

Dave Franco: “On the surface, this character is making some questionable choices, but it’s all coming from a very human place. She’s feeling lost. She’s going through this existential crisis, and she genuinely believes this guy might be the answer to her problems.”

Let’s see what Kiersey Clemons, who plays Sean’s fiancée, Cassidy, has to say about that.

Kiersey Clemons: “I would have immediately been like, literally been like, ‘Who the [expletive] do you think you are? You better get the [expletive] out of my in-laws’ house. I never want to see you again.'”

As she should. Now, Alison and Dave wrote the movie together and used real-life journalists…

Alison: “Well, Peter – no, I’m just kidding.”

As inspiration for her messy character.

Alison Brie: “Dave and I do have a friend who works in the documentary film space, and we did pick his brain about certain tactics that he uses.”

Y’all, this really is a trick. When you just stop talking, the interviewee will probably feel the need to fill that void … and then you get the best stuff.

Alison Brie: “Absolutely. I have been on the other end of that countless times, and I’ve had to remind myself, ’cause I’m such a talker. You can hold some things close to the vest; it’s hard for me.”

Maybe Dave will pull that one out for his future career?

Dave Franco: “I don’t think I would want to do a talk show, but I want to be in a position where I am talking to people and just learning about people who I admire.”

You can get to know “Somebody I Used to Know,” now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.