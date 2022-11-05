The family of movie fans is ready for the 37th annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival. Families are represented on the big screen, too. Deco sat down with Sean Penn’s son and Rosanna Arquette’s daughter to talk about their festival entry.

Hopper Penn (as Frankie): “Hey, were you at the park the other day? I’m Frankie, what’s your name? Are you deaf?”

Hopper Penn and Zoë Bleu play two very different people who find common ground in “Signs of Love.”

We caught up with the stars at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and casino to get the 411 on this love story that isn’t what it seems.

Hopper Penn: “It starts off with the assumption that it’s gonna be a classic cheesy rom-com almost, but all the aspects of each character change it completely.”

In this movie, saying “I love you” isn’t as important as showing your love.

Zoë Bleu: “There is so much weight in how we tell someone we love them, but sometimes you don’t need to say anything; it’s about showing it’s like an action. Love is an action, and Jane shows that.”

Zoë plays Jane, the daughter of a well-to-do family.

Drew Moore (as Mark): “Did Jane tell you she’s off to Michigan in the fall?”

Hopper Penn (as Frankie): “No.”

Hopper is Frankie, who deals drugs to support his very dysfunctional family, including his sister, played by Dylan Penn, his sister in real life.

Dylan Penn (as Patty): “You made a commitment to us when Mom died.”

Hopper Penn (as Frankie): “No, I made a commitment to Sean.”

Dylan Penn (as Patty): “I’m so sick of you making me out to be a bad parent.”

Hopper Penn (as Frankie): “You have a good kid up there.”

Dylan Penn (as Patty): “I know he’s a good kid. I raised him.”

Hopper Penn: “We’ve had, like, the fights they have. Not the main topic, but we’ve had exactly those fights, with exactly those words said to each other, so it was kinda fun. It was like a therapy session.”

“Signs of Love” sends out a clear message: meet the right person at the right time, and you can turn your life around.

Hopper Penn (as Frankie): “I met a girl.”

Wass Stevens (as Michael): “Oh, here we go.”

You can catch Hopper and Zoë in “Signs of Love” Saturday night at the Gateway Theater in Fort Lauderdale. For more information, click here.

