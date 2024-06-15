Miami isn’t just a city, baby. It’s a lifestyle. I mean, there’s a reason we call it the Magic City right? But Miami wasn’t always the way we know it today.

Actually, back then, there were even more drugs than there are now. There’s a new series dropping this weekend that puts the SoFlo of yesteryear in the spotlight. Deco’s talking all things Miami with the cast of “Hotel Cocaine.”

The party may be bumping, but that’s not the only thing moving through Miami in the new crime thriller series, “Hotel Cocaine.”

SoFlo stars Danny Pino and Yul Vazquez play brothers in the show, which dives into the cocaine scene that hit the city in the late 1970s and early ’80s.

But when it comes to the 305 today, these Miami boys got something to say.

Danny Pino: “Let’s go, Deco Drive! Come on.”

Yul Vazquez: “Miami, let’s go!”

There’s definitely mad love for their city.

Yul Vazquez: “We love Miami.”

Danny Pino: “Thank you, 305, let’s go.”

Yul Vazquez: “Three-oh-five!”

Since the show takes place here, we wanna know, what’s the first thing the cast thinks when they think Miami?

Laura Gordon: “The beach.”

Tania Watson: “Yes! Palm trees.”

Laura Gordon: “Roller skating on the beach.”

Corina Bradley: “Honestly, I’m gonna have to go with food. Because, because, because I live in Canada, and there’s like zero Latino food anywhere, so when I go to Miami, I just eat.”

Corina Bradley, who plays Danny’s daughter, gets it, and she’s not alone.

Danny Pino: “Croquetas.”

Yul Vazquez: “Fritas. El Rey de las Fritas.”

Danny Pino: “Honestly, I think of my family, I think of my brothers, I think of my history in Miami, I think of Miami Coral Park, I think of Rockway Elementary, Rockway Junior High, I think of [Florida International University], and then croquetas come up.”

Yul Vazquez: “Honestly, I think of fritas.”

Not everyone in the cast is from SoFlo, but some have connections to the Magic City … like Mark Feuerstein and Michael Chiklis, who realized they used to visit the same places while talking to Deco.

Michael Chiklis: “I was from Boston, and my first family trip was to the Marco Polo in North Miami Beach.”

Mark Feuerstein: “Oh, my God, the Marco Polo. That’s where we stayed on spring break. We would go for spring training for the baseball team.”

Michael Chiklis: “Get out of here! My uncle was the manager.”

Mark Feuerstein: “Oh, my God!”

“Hotel Cocaine” may bring the drama, but it also explores the importance of Roman’s family.

Danny Pino: “To be able to play these two brothers, who are so tied together, but also at odds in a life-and-death sort of a way.”

Laura Gordon: “Everything he does in the show is to protect her, and that heart pulses so strongly through the show.”

And the evolution of the city.

Yul Vazquez: “Miami is an experience. I think it’s unlike any place on Earth.”

“Hotel Cocaine” premieres this Sunday on MGM+.

