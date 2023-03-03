“Sex/Life” is making a steamy return for its second season on Netflix, and the cast got honest about the on-screen drama the fans can’t get enough of.

Margaret Odette (as Sasha Snow): “We need to you out of this apartment and back in the game.”

“Sex/Life” is back for another round of love stories and drama.

Mike Vogel (as Cooper Connelly): “I knew you would go back to him.”

Sarah Shahi (as Billie Connelly): “This isn’t about Brad; it’s about our marriage.”

The show’s second season sees Billie Connelly, played by Sarah Shahi, struggling to balance motherhood and her sex life.

Sarah Shahi: “I myself can relate to, as a working mother, I constantly feel like I’m losing no matter what I pick. If I pick work, I’m missing out on something with my children. If I pick my children, I’m potentially missing out an opportunity for work.”

Character in “Sex/Life”: “You have a choice you need to make.”

The show picks up with the aftermath of Billie’s choices at the end of Season 1, as it leads her deeper into a journey of self-discovery.

Sarah Shahi: “She had the courage. She had the courage to put herself out there. She has the courage to ask those questions that we’re not really supposed to ask. You know, she has the courage to fail. She has the courage to be a fool.”

Cleo Anthony (as Kam): “You look stunning.”

Billie’s BFF Sasha Snow, played by Margaret Odette, will also face a big decision between her career and love.

Margaret Odette: “This season we get to see her fall apart, and we get to see her want things that she didn’t know were part of what she was going to want, and have to adjust her program accordingly.”

Things aren’t so easy for the Adam Demos’ character, Brad, either. The character got to show a different side of himself than fans saw in the first season.

Adam Demos: “Sometimes it’s nice just to knock the wall down. I mean, we’ve all got feelings. We’re all sensitive, you know, I’m in tune with them pretty well.”

Safe to say this season’s still keepin’ things spicy.

Sarah Shahi (as Billie Connelly): “You told me to step out of my comfort zone, and I am.”

Season 2 of “Sex/Life” is now streaming on Netflix.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.