“My Dead Friend Zoe” is a dramedy where the dead don’t stay quiet, and the living have no choice but to listen.

Guess who plays Zoe. The 305’s very own Natalie Morales stars as the ghost from the past. Deco sat down with Natalie and the rest of the “Zoe” cast to tell us more about their spirited friendship.

Natalie Morales (as Zoe): “Verl. Damn, what a name.”

Sonequa Martin-Green (as Merit): “Don’t say that.”

Natalie Morales (as Zoe): “What? I can joke about the dead. These are my people.”

“My Dead Friend Zoe” is part ghost story, part family drama, and all parts hilarious.

Just like the BFF love in the movie, Natalie Morales still hangs with the same besties from Miami … and she loves her some Deco Drive.

Natalie Morales:” I was just saying, I know Deco Drive. I grew up with Deco Drive. Yes.”

Natalie Morales (as Zoe): “Ouchy, my feelings. Ugh. Let’s get out of here.”

Sonequa Martin-Green (as Merit): “Be quiet.”

Morgan Freeman (as Dr. Cole): “Merit?”

Army vet Merit, played by Sonequa Martin-Green, is being haunted by her bestie, Zoe, aka Natalie.

To apply to be a part of this friend group, you need…

Natalie Morales: “Sense of humor first, and I would say music second,”

Sonequa Martin-Green: “Music second, food third.”

Ed Harris: “I watched the Grammys not too long ago, so I’m trying to listen to some of the people that I didn’t really know their music. You know?”

Natalie Morales: “You’re listening to Chappell Roan these days?”

Ed Harris: “Yeah. I listened to the whole album the other day.”

Natalie Morales: “Isn’t it good?”

Sonequa Martin-Green: “Wow.”

Natalie Morales: “That’s the next album you have to listen to, Doechii. I have to show you.”

Ed Harris: “Oh, yeah, Doechii. Excellent, man.”

Natalie Morales: “Yeah, she’s incredible.”

Sonequa Martin-Green (as Merit): “Grandpa, I’ve been dealing with some things.”

Ed Harris (as Dale): “That’s what a soldier does, you suck it up.”

Despite all the music sharing, Ed Harris plays a cranky grandpa who’s allergic to help.

Inspired by a true story, this dark comedy tackles the importance of talking about your feelings, which this real-life squad has no problem doing.

Natalie Morales: “It depends on the person I’m talking to. I can either be like a bit of a wall, but if I like them, then I’m bit of an oversharer, I think.”

Sonequa Martin-Green: “I’m definitely an oversharer, and honestly, I’m getting better about it. Because, you know, it’s not always appropriate, but I definitely am.”

Natalie Morales: “And Ed just gabs.”

Sonequa Martin-Green: “Oh yeah, he tells us everything. If you just sit.”

[Ed Harris laughs.]

Sonequa Martin-Green (as Merit): “You think the world is my oyster? I’m a Black woman in America.”

Natalie Morales (as Zoe): “With a lake house.”

Sonequa Martin-Green (as Merit): “It’s my grandparents’ lake house, it is.”

Natalie Morales (as Zoe): “Oh, shut up.”

“My Dead Friend Zoe” hits theaters on Friday.

