His mission? Fly to London for the premiere. But somehow, he took a detour in Morocco. Alex Miranda eventually did make it across the pond, and he did make it to a few pubs, and he barely missed the premiere. Our very own Ethan Hunt has more on “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning.”

I’m starting to think that Tom Cruise planned out the whole thing — just, you know, for a little inspo for “Mission: Impossible” — but I did fly to London to check out why this blockbuster is action-packed and very emotional.

In “Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning,” nuclear annihilation is days away.

Alex Miranda: “Whether it’s final or not…”

Angela Bassett: “…or not.”

Alex Miranda: “I don’t know. We can’t say.”

Tom Cruise (as Ethan Hunt): “I need you to trust me one last time.”

So Ethan Hunt needs the U.S. government and President Angela Bassett to help find the Entity, a rogue AI’s source code, and help prevent global apocalypse.

Alex Miranda: “Angela Bassett for president, 2028.”

Angela Bassett: “Come on.”

Alex Miranda: “Let’s do it.”

Alex Miranda: “In the climax of the film, tears were running down my face. To bring that level of emotion to camera in a situation that is so unthinkable, how is it that you embody that?”

Angela Bassett: “I just look into the eyes of him, across from you, and think about the fragility, you know, the vulnerability and the hope.”

Good thing Ethan has his A-team.

Alex Miranda: “If you could use the Entity to your benefit and annihilate one thing?”

Hayley Atwell: “I would not be allowed to say out loud what that thing is.”

Alex Miranda: “Tell me!”

Hayley Atwell: “So, I struggle to do my own hair, so if the Entity can work out how I can wake up every morning and just be perfectly coiffed, I’d appreciate that.”

Alex Miranda: “Would I have the level of bravery to stay alive, especially for a greater cause, and as I’m thinking, I’m like, ‘I don’t know.’ So what of Benji have you strived to maybe be more like?”

Simon Pegg: “I think as Benji has grown, he’s outpaced me in terms of his abilities and his skills, and yeah. It was lovely in this film to see Benji sort of blossom into a leader and to be valiant. It was fun to film, wasn’t it?”

Pom Klementieff: “Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “I bet.”

Pom Klementieff: “Simon’s smoothie.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh my gosh, I’m like, this is so intense. I was literally doing this.”

[Alex turns his face away and puts up his hands.]

Pom Klementieff: “Christopher McQuarrie sent us a list of movies to watch to get inspired. One of them was ‘The Thing’ with Kurt Russell.”

Alex Miranda: “In a way, this movie felt for me like a bit of a tribute to [Tom], too, and so, what is that like being side by side with this man? What could be a kind of final show for him, at least in this sense?”

Angela Bassett: “In this iteration, I don’t know.”

Alex Miranda: “What is that like?”

Angela Bassett: “I can go on and on and on. He’s the ever ready.”

Hayley Atwell: “Oh, it’s a privilege. His work ethic is something I really admire. Doing a franchise film is no different in terms of its approach than I would doing a Shakespeare play on stage, which I’ve just finished, which is being present with your scene partner, and Tom is so present. He said on the last day of filming, ‘Movies is not something that I do. It’s who I am,’ and I think that’s beautiful. To have found something that he wants to dedicate his life to is something that I think we all want: a fundamental human desire to find a purpose bigger than ourselves.”

Angela Bassett: “It’s an honor to be asked to come along for this journey. He is, you know, 1,000%, you know, his indelible mark in our imagination.”

Alex Miranda: “In your time with Tom, what have you learned to take you to the place of leading action star?”

Greg Tarzan Davis: “Filmmaking, storytelling. He’s a movie star because the audience loves him and he caters to them. So I’m hoping, you know, osmosis. If I’m around it, I’ll become it.”

“Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning” is now playing in theaters.

