“Mickey 17” is a sci-fi movie about a space “expendable.” Alex Miranda flew across the pond to visit King Charles, have some tea and talk to the cast of the movie at ots world premiere.

In this movie, Robert Pattinson plays this guy who gets 3-D printed over and over and over again … and honestly, who wouldn’t love more than one Robert Pattinson. He walked the red carpet along with all the other stars in the film, and probably a bunch of other glamorous folks here in the U.K.

So, yeah, I’m staying.

Alex Miranda: “Now look, you’ve got international superstar on lock, but if there were a Robert #2, and you vould give him any life — anywhere, doing anything — what would that be?”

Robert Pattinson: “Stripping.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, nice!”

Alex Miranda: “If there were any co-star in the film ,and I know that you love all of them, that you would want to make a multiple of, so you can hang out with…?

Anamaria Vartolomei: “Mark Ruffalo. I mean, I love him, since I was young, I have a huge crush on him when he was younger, and I think he’s amazing.”

Alex Miranda: “Your character is so rich. There’s so much going on there, there’s so much of a dynamic happening in that role, so tlel me about that.”

Steven Yeun: “You know, he makes questionable decisions. He maybe looks not like the best friend you could have, but I think ultimately he’s trying to work with what he has and take of himself and his friend as best as he thinks is possible.”

Alex Miranda: “Is there any film of yours, including this one, that maybe you would want to do again in a slightly different way, or maybe tell a different story as related to that film?”

Bong Joon-ho: “I want to combine ‘Okja’ and ‘Mickey 17.'”

It has been a glamorous night here on the red carpet at the world premiere of “Mickey 17,” which opens everywhere March 7.

