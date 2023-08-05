The megalodon is extinct. I remind myself of that every time I dip my toes in the ocean and the bathtub. You don’t know what’s lurking there.

And now, just when you thought it was safe to go back into the bath, the Meg is back, with an appetite large enough to swallow Jason Statham whole.

Cliff Curtis (as James “Mac” Mackreides): “We’re detecting increased aquatic activity 25,000 feet deep in the trench.”

The Meg is back … and it brought company for “Meg 2: The Trench.”

Skyler Samuels (as Jess): “Three active Megs and who knows what else have escaped the breach.”

The film takes place in the deep sea, aka the trench.

Skyler Samuels: “We’ve got new creatures, we’ve got new characters, we’ve got new problems to solve. Everything is bigger and more complicated and visually so stunning.”

Bigger problems means more action for us.

Sergio Peris-Mencheta is a brand-new face to the movie … but not to main-man Jonas, played by Jason Statham.

Sergio Peris-Mencheta: “Jonas and Montes, they have history together, and he needs some kind of revenge, or something like that. We don’t really know what happened in Manila, but something happened.”

If the flick feels kind of familiar, you’re not alone.

Cliff Curtis: “It’s a throwback to the ’80s, ’90s, you know, popcorn movies, in a positive sense. It’s a really fun movie.”

Speaking of familiar, Sophia Cai and Page Kennedy return and Meiying and DJ, repectively.

Sophia Cai: “She was 8 years old in the first one, and now she’s 14. Obviously, that itself is a big, big difference, because now she’s a teenager, and you know sometimes how teenagers can be a bit moody.”

DJ, on the other hand, he’s still saying what the rest of us are thinking.

Page Kennedy: “DJ is the voice of the audience, so he’s the one who’s like, ‘Y’all out your damn mind.'”

Page Kennedy (as DJ): “This was a bad idea.”

Jason Statham (as Jonas Taylor): “Just a little bit.”

“Meg 2: The Trench” has docked in theaters nationwide.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.