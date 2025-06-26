In the beginning, there was one killer robot, but now that robot wants to take down another killer robot. “M3GAN 2.0” is here, and she’s even more lethal than a French Tickle Me Elmo. Deco caught up with the cast.

She’s back, with better coding. Two years after the AI icon shocked audiences, M3GAN is getting a 2.0 upgrade … but this time, she’s not the only one who’s gone bad.

In “M3GAN 2.0,” Allison Williams is back as a brilliant roboticist who knows first-hand what happens when machines think they’re in charge. And let’s just say she loved being in Gemma’s shoes.

Allison Williams: “First of all, comfortable in her shoes. Of all the characters I’ve played, for the most part, there’s a couple sequences where shoes are uncomfortable shoes. But Gemma’s footwear is almost always comfortable.”

Now she’s facing a new threat: a military-built AI called AMELIA that has gone full-rogue mode. Actress Ivanna Sakhno joins the franchise as the mysterious, new machine.

Ivanna Sakhno: “I don’t see her as a psychopathic robot. I see her as somebody who is trying to understand her own identity, her own wiring and trying to understand why she was put into this world, in a way, that is quite cruel.”

And this sequel is not holding back. Think faster fight scenes, smarter tech.

Allison Williams: “It was very different this time around, it required a totally different skill set. It was definitely one of those things — as we were developing the movie and talking about it, and even in the stage of writing it — it still didn’t occur to me until I was doing some of the stunt rehearsals that the Gemma on the page was something I was gonna have to do.”

Violet McGraw returns as Gemma’s niece, and she’s still got that ride-or-die energy for her robot bestie.

Violet McGraw: “So Cady loved M3GAN in the last one. They had a really big friendship, and it was very hard for Cady to get rid of M3GAN, But in this movie, everyone’s telling [Cady that] M3GAN is nothing more than a bunch of ones and zeroes. But Cady doesn’t think that’s true. She thinks that the relationship is totally real. They need to get M3GAN’s help to help them defeat AMELIA, and I think Cady is actually very happy to have M3GAN back.”

“M3GAN 2.0” isn’t just dialing up the action; it’s also digging deeper into the ethics of AI.

Allison Williams: “We wanted to make a movie that added more to the conversation around AI. It really is about AI regulation and parenthood.”

But just because you can build it, should you?

So get ready to update your system, because M3GAN’s back in theaters Friday, and this time, she’s got backup.

