Love is one of those relatable topics that everyone wants to hear about. The stars of the hit ’90s rom-com “Love Jones” are catching feelings again … and honoring the movie as Ambassadors for the American Black Film Festival.

Deco sat down with heartthrob Larenz Tate and the man behind this annual 305 fiesta to remind us that love is always in the air.

Larenz Tate (as Darius Lovehall): “You and I should, uh, get together sometime and have a little drink.”

Nia Long (as Nina Mosley): “I don’t think that’ll be a very good idea.”

Well, that very good idea of “Love Jones” is still relevant today.

Isaiah Washington (as Savon Garrison): “You were the one who told me not to get married.”

Larenz Tate (as Darius Lovehall): “Damn, I did say that, but I also said the Commodores would get back together.”

And for Larenz Tate, love is all you need.

Larenz Tate: “Of course everybody wants love, and if you don’t want love, you need to get some. That’s all I gotta say. You better get some. You get some of this lovin’.”

New generations are celebrating the classic film.

Larenz Tate: “Now it’s so funny, because some people online are talking about, you know, ‘Who was the toxic person in the relationship?’ It’s like, oh, we were toxic? I didn’t realize there was toxicity that was going on, but the interpretation is, you know, subjective.”

And honoring this heartfelt throwback film is the American Black Film Festival.

For 29 years, the festival has been celebrating creativity and making history in Miami Beach.

Jeff Friday, CEO of ABFF: “And this year, our Ambassadors are Larenz Tate and Nia Long, and this is the first year that we’ve had Co-Ambassadors “

Larenz Tate: I’m taking it very seriously because, you know, it is a great honor to just be a part of American Black Film Festival. We had more established actors like Mr. Denzel Washington — you know, the King of the Mountain, who was a part of ABFF early on in its stages.”

Joining the lineup of past Ambassadors are…

Jeff Friday: “Halle Berry, Issa Rae, Taraji P Henson, Idris Elba, Tracee Ellis Ross, Lala Anthony, Mary J. Blige. You know, we’ve had some amazing – Morris Chestnut, Common. Who else?”

And, of course, this hybrid film festival showcases unique stories.

Jeff Friday: “It’s taking place in two primary venues: the Miami Beach Convention Center and the New World Center, which is right next door.”

From the legendary all-white parties to powerful discussions, this is an international soirée.

Larenz Tate: “I think what it’s a reflection of how big ABFF has gotten. You know, it’s international at this point, and I think, just being able to tell all the stories within the diaspora is significant.”

ABFF starts June 11th and goes through the 15th. For more information, and tickets, click here.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.