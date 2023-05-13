A popular anime is getting the big-screen treatment with a star-studded cast … but in a disappointing twist, it turns out “Knights of the Zodiac” isn’t really about zodiac signs. Bummer! Deco’s Alex Miranda, a Libra, has more.

That doesn’t mean I didn’t make the interview all about them, though. Madison iseman plays a young woman who struggles accept her place as a true goddess. Something I have no trouble accepting about myself.

In “Knights of the Zodiac”…

Madison Iseman (as Sienna): “It was Athena. She was doing it. I was doing it.”

Madison Iseman plays a reincarnated goddess who was sent to watch over humanity.

Alex Miranda: “Are you having your friends call you this? Are you soaking it all in?”

Madison Iseman: “I mean, yes, but to be fair, I feel like the jokes never really stop coming.”

And how could that not get to your head?

Mark Dacascos: “Alex, it’s convincing in real life, too. I went to hug her this morning, and she goes…” [extends hand out]

Madison Iseman: “That’s exactly what I did.”

Mark Dacascos: “I go, ‘Ugh!’ And then she gave me a hug.”

She just has to believe in herself first, and we all know how imposter syndrome can get in the way.

Mark Dacascos: “Don’t we all have this huge potential that we can tap into or not?”

Alex Miranda: “It seems like she also suffers from that a little bit. There’s a bit of accepting your own destiny, your own power, your own worth and value.”

Madison Iseman: “I feel like someone is either trying to attack Sienna or protect her, but what was always the most interesting to the story for me was the internal battle that she was constantly going through, which is really destiny vs. choice.”

But, in the anime-inspired fantasy action flick, Sienna has the help of headstrong orphan Seiya and Mark Dacascos’ character.

Mark Dacascos: “Mylock is a mere mortal, with all these entities with these superpowers, and yet he has found some way of believing in himself.”

Vander Guraad, played by Famke Janssen, wants to seize Athena’s power.

Famke Janssen: “She’s an interesting character, not just pure evil. Don’t worry, you’ll see other sides of her.”

And sends Diego Tinoco’s phoenix knight, Nero, to do the dirty work.

Diego Tinoco: “In his own crazy, devious mind, he’s doing the good thing.”

Kicking butts and taking names as Cassios is Nick Stahl … but since this is the zodiac, was Mercury in retrograde?

Nick Stahl: “I like to use that as just a blanket excuse for…”

Look, I had to.

Famke Janssen: “Well, apparently I’m sandwiched between two Sagittariuses, and I’m a Scorpio. For me it’s, like, anytime I don’t like anybody, I just tell them I’m a Scorpio and they’ll run the other way.”

And while we’re at it…

Alex Miranda: “Being from Miami, do you guys know the rapper Luke?”

Uncle Luke (rapping): “Now what’s that number one zodiac sign?”

Madison Iseman: “No.”

Mark Dacascos: “I don’t, I’m sorry.”

Madison Iseman: “We’re probably really boring.”

Alex Miranda: “He has a very famous song. It’s legendary down here. It’s called, ‘It’s Your Birthday.'”

Uncle Luke (rapping): “Geminis, it’s your birthday. Scorpios, it’s your birthday. Pisces, it’s your birthday.”

Alex Miranda: “Just YouTube it! You’re never going to recover.”

Madison Iseman: “Oh, my gosh. Amazing.”

Mark Dacascos: “OK, all right.”

“Knights of the Zodiac” in now playing in theaters nationwide … but you shouldn’t be playing in the theater because you might disturb other moviegoers.

