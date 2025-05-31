A new “Karate Kid” movie is on the way, and this time, it’s a tag team of legends. Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are passing the black belt on to a new kid on the dojo block. Deco is taking a look at how the legacy kicks into high gear — with old-school moves and a new-school heart.

Jackie Chan (as Mr. Han): “I want Li to learn Miyagi Karate.”

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio aren’t done with this franchise just yet. They’re tag-teaming to train Ben Wang, the next Karate Kid on deck.

Ben Wang: “These are films that I grew up watching. These films have been a part of my childhood, so I understand the love. I understand what the fans feel, because I am one, so you just wanna try to meet those expectations.”

And while he may be the new guy, Wang says the veterans made him feel like family — with less nerves and more punches.

Ben Wang: “These guys were really, really fantastic to work with. I was nervous about working with them, but then you meet them and then, you know, that goes away, because look at them, they’re great.”

Pat Morita (as Mr. Miyagi): “Wax on.”

Macchio’s back as Daniel LaRusso — only now, he’s not the underdog; he’s a wise sensei.

Ralph Macchio: “It’s just another chapter. The difference for me is, now Daniel LaRusso is at this place that is kind of grounded, more Miyagi in his personal life, and when he hears that there is someone that means something to Mr. Han, just like Daniel LaRusso meant to Mister Miyagi, it’s never the wrong choice to try to help that next kid.”

Jackie Chan (as Mr. Han): “Focus.”

Meanwhile, Jackie Chan, returning as Mr. Han, reveals he almost hung up his black belt for good … until the Karate Kid spirit pulled him back in.

Jackie Chan: “At that time, the action film’s not popular anymore. I was trying to give up everything. ‘What should I do? I’ve been learning so many, 15 years, martial arts.’ Suddenly, you give up. Then, after you watch ‘Karate Kid,’ brings me back.”

Ralph Macchio (as Daniel LaRusso): “Let’s make a Karate Kid.”

“Karate Kid: Legends” is in theaters now.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.