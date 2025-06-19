Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali and Jonathan Bailey didn’t just drop a new movie — they dropped jaws in London and stomped into prehistoric times.

The stars hit the green carpet for the “Jurassic World: Rebirth premiere Tuesday night.

Scarlett showed out in pink, Mahershala kept it classy, and Jon served ’90s throwback. They’re all extra hyped for everyone to see this dino-mite film.

Scarlett Johansson: “There’s so much going on — the emotional stakes are so high, and then the setpieces are so extraordinary — that as soon as it was done, I was like, ‘Again, I wanna see it again.'”

Jonathan Bailey: “To be here in London, to kick-start this global tour and to be, yeah, celebrating a film that we love, and a franchise that we love, it’s giving me goose bumps.”

Mahershala Ali: “I really think that this is equally exciting to the first ‘Jurassic’ film, and so, it’s a wonderful time to go to the theaters.”

You heard the man! The movie roars into theaters July 2. Brace yourselves.

