Stars of ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ tell Deco where they go to relax

Alex just got back from interviewing the stars of “Cats” in London, but he just can’t stop talking about all the fun he had in Mexico. He had a blast — maybe a little too much fun. When you’re interviewing the stars of “Jumanji: The Next Level” in Cabo San Lucas, it’s not so easy to forget. But this time, we had margaritas on the mind.

Jack Black (as Fridge): “Listen up, now. This is a dangerous place! You got to have eyes in the back of your head!”

The cast of “Jumanji: The Next Level” are used to a few things: breaking the box office, risking their lives and fully immersing themselves in some of the most exotic destinations around the world — this time as they try to escape a busted game system that is placing them in the wrong avatars.

So we had to know, where do they like to get some R&R?

Jack Black: “Best vacation I ever had with the family was actually Mexico.”

Alex Miranda: “Where in Mexico?”

Jack Black: “Puerto Vallarta! I just remember chillin’ poolside, but they had this rad lazy river.”

Awkwafina: “Oh! So good! I got caught in one for like 40 days.”

*Alex Miranda laughs.*

Karen Gillan: “You know, I’m from Scotland, which is not exotic at all. It’s the opposite of that. So I like to go places that are really opposite to that. So a hot place is nice, but not too much sun for me because I’m a ginger, so I burn. But I’ll sit under the shade in a hot country with a margarita, ’cause I love margaritas.”

Awkwafina: “I like ‘staycationing.’ I love the resort life with the unlimited food and beverage, but I can only do it for three days. I like being home.”

We have to admit, we were surprised none of these movie stars had picked SoFlo! But, they assured us, they still have love for the 305.

Jack Black: “I believe that it is the party capital of the United States. No city says party more than Miami.”

Karen Gillan: “That’s why I drank so much!’

Jack Black: “You can go to Vegas, you can go to L.A., New York, but Miami is a nonstop party. It feels like it’s year-round spring break, is the vibe you get there. It’s like, 3 a.m. on a Tuesday, someone is partying.”

Awkwafina: “I want to go back to Miami and explore.”

Alex Miranda: “Come to Deco Drive!”

“Jumanji: The Next Level” is now showing in theaters.

