The Emmy-winning series “The Handmaid’s Tale” is back for its final season. As the journey comes to an end, the cast says fans are in for a thrilling ride, as the final chapter is as relevant as ever.

Elisabeth Moss (as June Osborne): “Let the revolution begin.”

Praise be. The final chapter of “The Handmaid’s Tale” is set to unfold.

And now that she’s done shooting the series, star Elisabeth Moss says she has no idea what she’s gonna do next.

Elisabeth Moss: “It has not been a part of my life, it has been my life, for the last nine years, this show.”

In Season 6, enough is enough.

Elisabeth is bringing the fight to Gilead, because the women living there no longer want to be forced into sexual bondage.

Elisabeth Moss (as June Osborne): “For years, we’ve been afraid of them. Now it’s time for them to be afraid of us.”

Elisabeth Moss: “That was the challenge, was making it tense and making it claustrophobic and making it scary. Everyone pushed themselves past where they had gone before, in every single department, and I think you see that.”

Max Minghella: “I just think it’s a very unpredictable, exciting, surprising season.”

Max Minghella (as Nick Blaine): “When is enough enough?”

Sam Jaeger (as Max Tuello): “When there’s no one left to fight.”

Sam Jaeger: “The bad have kind of rebuilt, you know, they come back bigger and stronger and more fierce than ever.”

Bradley Whitford: “There is a furnace of hope in this, which is stoked by June blowing on the spark of decency in any number of characters.”

Samira Wiley (as Moira Strand): “We can’t just let them win.”

Samira Wiley: “I don’t know how you would be able to anticipate the impact of ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ on, not only just America, but globally.”

Yvonne Strahovski (as Serena Joy Waterford): “What’s happening?”

Bradley Whitford (as Joseph Lawrence): “Rebellion.”

Bradley Whitford: “The core, most important thing, to me, about this show coming out at this time, which is what June embodies, which is that despair is a luxury that our children cannot afford, and action is the antidote to despair, and now is the time, not to despair but to resist.”

Elisabeth Moss (as June Osborne): “We use all of our friends, everyone and anyone who hates Gilead, to finally declare enough.”

The final season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” premieres Tuesday night on Hulu.

