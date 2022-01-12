Before I book at a hotel, I make sure it has a spa, fitness center, and afternoon bar service, but in a new animated comedy, a hotel in Transylvania has one amenity so rejuvenating, it will literally turn monsters back into human beings. Deco’s bloodsucking reporter, Alex Miranda, has the details.

Adam Sandler checked out of the “Hotel Transylvania” franchise after Part 3, but he should have booked a longer stay, because “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” the fourth, is even more fun than saying that.

In “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” Van Helsing’s mysterious new invention can turn you into a whole new something with just one zap.

Turns out, the “monsterfication” ray works in reverse, too! Dracula and his pals accidentally turn into humans, and with their mismatched bodies, have to switch back before the change becomes permanent.

But Johnny, played by Andy Samberg, wanted this, so that Drac can pass down the haunted hotel to him and his wife Mavis, played by Selena Gomez.

Andy Samberg: “The dynamic that you see in play between them for the first three movies gets flipped on its head.”

And there’s an important lesson here, kids.

Selena Gomez: “I think being yourself is the coolest thing you can be. We’re not meant to be the same. Even if you’re like me and you’re not cool, you think you’re cool.”

Not cool? We beg to differ, queen, and so does Andy.

Andy Samberg: “And I think you’re very cool, which just proves the point even further that everyone thinks different things, and that’s OK and wonderful.”

Keegan-Michael Key plays centuries-old Murray, who gets a Mummy makeover.

Keegan-Michael Key: “He was smaller than I thought he would be, and he is way shorter than I thought he would be, but he has these funny jowls.”

And David Spade plays Griffin, the Invisible Man, who becomes…

David Spade: “A big goofy, doofy guy. I guess I was expecting Prince Harry or something.”

But if the cast could transform into any movie monster?

David Spade: “I sort of like Godzilla.”

Keegan-Michael Key: “I’m a big Godzilla fan.”

Selena Gomez: “I think I would want to be King Kong.”

Andy Samberg: “Ahh, and I would want to be Godzilla so we can have a big fight.”

Selena Gomez: “Yes!”

Tough competition, even for this crazy crew. Although, Andy admits…

Andy Samberg: “I just assumed we were going to turn into cars, because that’s usually what Transformers do in movies.”

“Hotel Transylvania: Transformania” streams on Amazon Prime video this Friday.

