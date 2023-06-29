What would you do if the plane you’re on gets hijacked? Idris Elba is trying to sort that out in his new show, “Hijack.”

Idris plays a businessman and negotiator in the new Apple TV Plus miniseries. His mission? To get everyone on his plane from Dubai to London safely.

Ben Miles: “Hijack is a high-octane thriller which all takes place on a plane and on the ground. It’s kind of in real time, it’s edge-of-your-seat action.”

Hijacker: “Stay in your seats! Get down!”

Idris Elba: “This is a show, it’s full escapism, so what you think about hijacking? Throw it out the window and put your seat belt on. Ooh, it’s gonna be fun.”

Max Beesley: “I’m on the ground, a cop that starts putting a few pieces together, working with the counterterrorism team. As things unfold, it becomes heavier and heavier.”

Max Beesley (as DI Daniel O’Farrel): “Five passengers on that plane do not exist.”

Archie Panjabi: “It was intense, because there’s so many characters, and the stakes are very high. It gets progressively, you know, more and more worrying, but it was highly enjoyable.”

Christine Adams: “It is a nail-biting, roller coaster ride of a show. I know when I first read the script, I couldn’t stop turning the pages.”

Idris Elba (as Sam Nelson): “If it’s all going wrong in the first hour, imagine the next six. We need to get a message to the whole plane.”

Idris Elba: “It’s like the longest flight I’ve ever taken. It’s like six months making a film about a six-hour flight, but it was a lot of fun making it.”

Harry Michell: “It was claustrophobic, but that only added to what we were trying to achieve. You know, the less acting we had to do, the better, so…”

Ben Miles: “It was such a great, intense shoot, some great talent on board. I can’t wait to see it all unfold.”

Idris Elba (as Sam Nelson): “It’s either us or them, and I can tell you it’s not going to be us.”

“Hijack” is now streaming on Apple TV Plus.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.