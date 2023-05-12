Show business is tough, especially when the talent refuses to get out of their trailer and work. What do you do then? Well, you hire a look-alike to fill in. At least that’s what they do in Charlie Day’s directorial debut film, “Fool’s Paradise.”

Ken Jeong (as Larry the Publicist): “You and me are gonna do big things, pal.”

It’s just show business in Charlie Day’s “Fool’s Paradise.”

The cast includes Charlie, Ken Jeong, Kate Beckinsale and the late Ray Liotta.

Ray Liotta (as The Producer): “He’s a dead ringer for you!”

Charlie directed and also wrote the comedy. It’s about a down-on-his-luck publicist who gets a look-alike to fill in for an actor who refuses to leave his trailer.

Kate Beckinsale: “It’s really fun, but yeah, in terms of, like, playing with it and finding, you know, the humorous side of it and the characters that aren’t necessarily massively self-aware — well, mine isn’t, anyway — just sort of running with all of that.”

Ken Jeong (as Larry the Publicist): “That’s a production. Hello?”

Ken normally plays the funny guy, but this role saw another side of his acting chops.

Ken Jeong: “Where I could go even more emotional, and I’m not really known for deep performances, and for Charlie to allow me to go deeper and allow me go emotional, to the likes of I really hadn’t been up to that time was – I’m so grateful.”

The cast was really impressed with Day’s dedication to his work.

Kate Beckinsale: “His mark is on every single aspect of the movie, and then he’s just going to pop in and does a brilliant performance, and then pops back behind the camera. It’s quite intimidating for such a small man to have so much going on.”

Ken Jeong: “For such a small man to have such huge talent.”

Kate Beckinsale: “Exactly, but he really – this kind of grace and lightness that he had.”

John Malkovich (as Ed Cote): “Who are you really, Latte Pronto?”

“Fool’s Paradise” is now playing in theaters.

