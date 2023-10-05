For 50 years, “The Exorcist” has been haunting your dreams, and we’ve never looked at green pea soup the same. Pea soup and Linda Blair both scarred us for life.

The new legacy sequel “The Exorcist: Believer” aims do the same thing. It features Ellen Burstyn, who is reprising her role from the original.

Deco’s own dashing demon, Alex Miranda, has the story.

This new sequel says it’s got twice the fright. After all, what’s better than one possessed brat from hell? Two possessed brats from hell!

Double the pea soup flavor. Double the demonic fun.

In “The Exorcist: Believer,” two girls have come down with … I mean, I’m no expert, but this doesn’t look good.

Olivia Marcum (as Katherine): “The body and the blood! the body and the blood!”

In this legacy sequel to the 1973 classic we can never un-see, Victor Fielding, played by Leslie Odom Jr., has been raising his daughter, Angela, on his own since the death of his pregnant wife 12 years ago.

Leslie Odom Jr.: “I know we’re making our own thing here, but we are, of course, trying to honor this thing that inspired us so.”

But when Angela and her friend Catherine disappear in the woods for three days, they return with no memory of what happened.

Olivia Marcum: “My YouTube search history is like weird possession videos, but, you know, I have an excuse.”

Here’s a clue.

Lidya Jewett: “It’s fun to see the different ways you can show that difference in mentality from regular Angela to demon Angela. I have this big bulge on the side of my head, so, sometimes in a scene, I’ll turn like that so the light can catch it.”

It wasn’t the Tooth Fairy, we’ll tell ya that. And this satanic force unleashes a chain of events that push Victor to confront the very faces of evil … and Leslie, his wildest career dreams.

Leslie Odom Jr.: “I feel like I won a fan contest, you know?”

The desperate man seeks out the only person alive who has witnessed anything like it before: Chris MacNeil.

Ellen Burstyn: “It’s scary as hell.”

Oh, yeah, Ellen Burstyn is back.

Ellen Burstyn: “Who has she become? What are the experiences that happened to her in those 50 years? And how does that affect the person she is now? And that started to interest me.”

Reprising her iconic role for the first time, as the famous actress who was forever altered by the possession of her adorable daughter, Regan.

Ellen Burstyn: “It’s one thing to be taken over by somebody coming in the room and tying you up or kidnapping you or threatening you, but the idea of an inner force being able to get possession of you, and you can’t control it, I don’t think there’s anything more terrifying.”

Ellen earned an Oscar nomination for that role, but is it still an excellent day for an exorcism?

Ellen Burstyn: “I think they will get their money’s worth with this one.”

Sounds like it, especially with all the nods to the original.

Olivia Marcum: “A lot of them aren’t just put in plain sight. A lot of them you gotta look out for or listen closely.”

“The Exorcist: Believer” levitates into theaters on Thursday.

