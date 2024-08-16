It has been almost two years since we’ve gotten an update from all those love birds on “Emily in Paris,” but boy, are they back and big.

This new season is being split in two, and the first set of episodes started streaming Thursday. I interviewed the cast in Hollywood, but since there’s so much to talk about, we’re also saving half, for when Part 2 drops in September. Au revoir!

Bonjour.

Lily Collins (as Emily): Wine. Great timing. Cheers!”

Emily — you know, the one in Paris – has finally discovered something très important about French culture this new season.

Lily Collins (as Emily): “Hot men everywhere! I guess I’ve just been so focused on Gabriel and Alfie that I, I forgot what it feels like to be single. Ah!”

Alex Miranda: “Is Emily in her hot girl summer, finally?”

Lily Collins: “Oh, my God. Hilarious. I think she’s realizing what she’s been blind to, because I think when we’re zeroed in in life on a very important decision, a lot of other things become hazy. One of the comical things she realizes is that she’s missing out on other opportunities.”

Episodes one through five of “Emily in Paris,” Season 4 are streaming on Netflix right now. But six through 10 don’t drop until Sept. 12.

Lily Collins (as Emily): The man that is still having a baby with a woman who is in love with another woman, and I’m the only one that knows about it?!”

Included in this love pentagon is heartthrob chef Gabriel, played by Lucas Bravo.

Lucas Bravo: Since there is a baby coming, and since he is chasing for that Michelin star, there’s an extra confidence and maybe less obstacles for him to chase after the woman he loves.”

I’ll let you guess which one. It all sounds exhausting!

Alex Miranda: “What is your favorite French slang?”

Lily Collins: “It’s true, because I’m usually quite tired, but I always just be like, ‘Oh, I’m so sorry, [Speaks in French].’ And it’s just, like, I’m just so tired.”

Alex Miranda: “What’s your favorite American slang?”

Lucas Bravo: “Main squeeze.”

Aww, and creator Darren Star’s favorite French slang starts with the letter p, which means something in English that starts with w, but is equivalent to the one that starts with f.

Darren Star: “Uh, I guess, uh, [expletive].”

Lucas Bravo: “That’s funny, because it is for French people, too. We love using that word.”

Extra points if you got it right. Now, there’s romance and heartbreak, but love games weren’t the only ones being played in Paris.

Alex Miranda: “Now, in honor of the French Olympics…”

Lily Collins: “Yes!”

Alex Miranda: “Which, you know, we all love! It was so much fun to watch.”

Lily Collins: “So fun to watch!”

Alex Miranda: “Aside from acting, what do you think in your life you would earn a gold medal for?”

Lily Collins: “Oooh, organizing a schedule.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, OK! So we have type A here!”

Lily Collins: “Very type A!”

Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu (as Sylvie): “I’ve been living in the grey area all my life. I didn’t picture you embracing it.”

Lily Collins (as Emily): “I’m trying.”

Alex Miranda: “Did you catch the French pole vaulter? Because that was my favorite part of the Olympics from beginning to end.”

Darren Star: “I did, yes. I caught the French – obviously. We’re already thinking, like, ‘How are we going to get him in ‘Emily in Paris’ next season?'”

