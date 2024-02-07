The sci-fi epic, Dune, is back! With an all-star cast, only dreams are made of. But it isn’t just a war movie taking place in outer space with lots and lots and lots of sand. It’s also a love story with lots and lots and lots of sand.

Dune: Part 2.

Zendaya (as Chani) “I’m here. It’s been a while since you’ve had one of those nightmares.”

Is not a sequel.

I know. You’re probably thinking, ‘Wait, isn’t any “part 2” a sequel?’ Well, it turns out, no. This is a continuation of part one, says director and co-writer Denis Villeneuve.

Denis Villeneuve: Saying this, I made sure that by making the second part, an audience could see it without having seen part one.”

In the sci-fi epic, based on the ever-popular books, Paul Atreides played again by Timothee Chalamet, unites with the Fremen, including love interest Chani. That’s Zendaya.

Zendaya: In the books, I think she’s a bit quicker to just accept him and love him. The love story feels more earned in that way. But also harder. Ha!”

They’re seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed Paul’s family. In other words, the haters.

Timothee Chalamet: It was cathartic to go head to head with someone I hugely admire who, from the first table Zoom that we were doing, was already in character and blew us all away.”

He’s of course talking about Austin Butler, the king of getting in character. Remember Elvis?

Who plays the villainous feyd?

Austin Butler: “The great thing about Denis is that he doesn’t want to do anything derivative. Like if you ask him what to do with this voice or something, he’ll say, ‘Do it for me and I’m going to go home and dream on it.’ So, it’s not about pulling references from other places as much as it is from your own imagination.”

But Paul faces a choice between the love of his life, and the fate of the universe and if you think the answer is easy, don’t tell your partner.

Zendaya: “Her love for Paul or want to love Paul is causing a lot of emotional turmoil for her. I think she’s already guarded and he spends most of the movie trying to earn her trust.”

Ok, but why is he in this predicament? Well, for good reason. He wants to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee. Because, you know, he has visions, which happens after taking the space drug spice. Look, just trust me, it all makes sense.

Timothee Chalamet: That was exactly my experience was like in the three years, between the first movie and this one, waiting to get to complete this arch and do justice to Paul Atreides in ways that the first story didn’t allow.”

