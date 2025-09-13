Downton Abbey is saying goodbye for good. After 15 years, the Crawleys want to enjoy their tea and crumpets and call it a day after their send-off, in theaters now, “Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale.”

Alex Miranda met up with the cast in New York to talk all about it. Speaking about talking, Miranda also taught them how, like, to talk Miami.

Downton Abbey is over — literally.

Allen Leech and Joanne Froggatt: “Literally.”

More on that later, but after 15 years of the Crawleys on TV and now in three movies, “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale,” truly, is final.

Hugh Bonneville: “But then that’s what Cher always says, and she’s still on the road, pretty much, isn’t she? So…”

It’s the 1930s now, the world has changed, and Robert Earl of Grantham must evolve with it.

Alex Miranda: “Your character, I would imagine, is really wrestling with his identity unraveling beneath him.”

Hugh Bonneville: “He’s been saying he’s going to move on for decades, frankly, and he’s very reluctant to do so. But I suppose, if you put yourself in the shoes of someone who is retiring from a job that they were, in this case, born into, and then being told by everyone around that it’s time to hand over the reins, that’s a tough thing to do. Lady Mary and Tom Branson, in particular, they steer him through to acceptance.”

Allen Leech: “Tom has always been the eyes and ears of the audience, and he’s always been a symbol of change. He’s always tried to hammer home that you have to adapt. But in this, he comes with much more care and kindness to Robert, and I think that’s because he has fully embraced his role within this family, and for that, I think it’s a lovely end for Tom’s story. I think he finally has peace with who he is.”

But Lady Mary is a divorced woman now, quite the scandal for British aristocracy, but serving Anna has her back.

Joanne Froggatt: “Lady Mary is very brave. She knows it’s going to be really hard for her. Mary doesn’t deserve that.”

Alex Miranda: “You and your character were pregnant in this finale.”

Joanne Froggatt: “Yes.”

Alex Miranda: “How special was that?”

Joanne Froggatt: “It was a really incredible and wonderful way to finish Anna and Bates’ story, because the very final shot that we shot is just a moment of Anna holding her newborn baby. So I was 38 weeks pregnant, holding this beautiful 8-week-old and kind of just going, ‘Wow, oh, my days, I’m about to have a baby.’ And it was this, just so surreal moment. You couldn’t have written it.”

Mosley is as awkward as ever in the finale, but if he’s looking all the way back…

Kevin Doyle: “The most terrifying, actually, a drunken Scottish jig. You were there?”

Hugh Bonneville: “Yes.”

Kevin Doyle: “I did it in front of you and Maggie.”

Hugh Bonneville (as Robert Crawley): “They do say there’s a wild man inside all of us.”

Maggie Smith (as Violet Crawley): “If only he would stay inside.”

Alex Miranda: “You’re probably cringing for yourself, in addition to the character.”

Kevin Doyle: “Yeah, I needed a glass of wine after that.”

Finally, we all love a good British accent. But can Downton get down with Miami?

Alex Miranda (teaching the cast): “Bro!”

Allen Leech and Joanne Froggatt: “Bro.”

Alex Miranda: “Pero like.”

Allen Leech and Joanne Froggatt: “Pero like.”

Allen Leech: “Like I want to do the hand as well.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, you have to!”

Alex Miranda: “Literally.”

Allen Leech and Joanne Froggatt: “Literally.”

(Rewind)

Allen Leech and Joanne Froggatt: “Literally.”

Alex Miranda: “And then finally, period.”

Allen Leech and Joanne Froggatt: “Period. Period. Period.”

Go see “Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.” It’s in theaters now!

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.